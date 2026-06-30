President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing Remarks at the Extraordinary SADC Summit

Your Excellencies, Heads of State and Government;

Honourable Ministers;

Ladies and gentlemen;

We have reached the conclusion of an important session of our organisation.

The decisions we have taken today on the political and security situation in the Republic of Madagascar reflect both the gravity of the challenges before us and the clarity of our collective commitment to peace, constitutional order and democratic governance.

Let me express our appreciation for the comprehensive work undertaken by the Panel of Elders, led by Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda, supported by the Mediation Reference Group and the SADC Secretariat.

We approved the reports of the three Shuttle Diplomacy Missions as submitted to the Extraordinary Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

We commend the Organ Troika for providing the necessary support and guidance to the work of the Shuttle Diplomacy Mission.

We urge the Organ Troika to convene at shorter intervals to assess the work of the Shuttle Diplomacy Mission and deploy the necessary interventions as the reform process progresses in our sister country, Madagascar.

We commended the Panel and all those involved for executing the mandate of this Summit with diligence, impartiality and dedication under complex circumstances.

Their work has provided us with a clear, evidence-based understanding of developments on the ground and the state of the reform process.

As we have reaffirmed today, any reform or refoundation process must be understood as a transitional pathway, not an open-ended arrangement.

It must lead, within a defined and reasonable timeframe, to the restoration of full constitutional order and the holding of democratic elections that reflect the sovereign will of the Malagasy people.

Our region cannot afford cycles of transition without resolution. Stability is not sustained by indefinite processes, but by credible institutions and legitimate, elected governance.

We have agreed that SADC shall remain seized with the situation in Madagascar and will continue to accompany the Malagasy people on this journey.

In doing so, we reaffirm our unwavering support for a process that is inclusive, transparent and nationally owned.

We reaffirm our support for a process that addresses the political, security, economic and institutional causes of instability.

Today’s decisions send a clear message to all stakeholders in Madagascar.

First, that the success of the national consultation and reform process depends on the participation and good faith of all actors. We therefore urge all parties, government, political actors, civil society, youth, women, traditional leaders and all sectors of society, to engage constructively, exercise restraint and place national interests above narrow considerations.

Second, we emphasise that inclusivity and transparency are essential conditions for legitimacy. We call on the Government of Madagascar to ensure that consultations are genuinely representative and that implementation is guided by impartiality and neutrality.

Third, we have strengthened the SADC engagement architecture. The expanded mandate of the Panel of Elders, under Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda, including facilitation and reconciliation functions, will ensure sustained political accompaniment.

The approval of a SADC Liaison Office in Antananarivo will further enhance our capacity to support coordination on the ground, in close collaboration with national authorities and partners.

These mechanisms are designed to ensure that SADC remains present, responsive and effective.

Finally, we have reinforced accountability.

Regular reporting through the Secretariat, including quarterly updates and immediate escalation of any deterioration or deviation from agreed milestones to the Organ Troika, will ensure that we remain fully informed and able to respond decisively where necessary.

This is essential for maintaining confidence in the process and credibility in our collective decisions.

We reiterate our call for the release of political prisoners, an end to arbitrary arrests and the facilitation of the return of political exiles.

These measures are not only humanitarian in nature; they are fundamental to building trust and creating an environment conducive to genuine national dialogue and reconciliation.

What we have decided today is a reaffirmation of our collective responsibility to defend constitutional governance, to prevent the recurrence of instability and to stand in solidarity with the people of Madagascar as they seek a more stable and democratic future.

Let us therefore remain guided by unity of purpose that underpins the existence of our organisation, consistency in principle and values upon which SADC was founded, and firmness in implementation of our decisions.

The credibility of SADC depends on our ability to ensure that we all respect the decisions that we collectively take.

I thank you once again for your participation and attention to this critical matter.

I thank you.

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