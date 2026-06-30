KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli commends police for arresting suspects who broke into a tuckshop.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli, applauds members of law enforcement for swiftly apprehending five suspects for breaking into a tuck shop in Woody Glen on the outskirts of Hammarsdale.

Ntuli assures KwaZulu-Natal communities that law enforcement, private security companies and community safety structures will continue to monitor the site for the duration of the day and beyond and are tasked with maintaining law and order.

"We acknowledge and respect that civil society has the right to protest and voice their concerns. However, we urge all those participating in today's marches against illegal immigration to do so within the prescript of the law.

"The arrest in Woody Glen is a stern warning to everyone that we will not tolerate any acts of criminality. We cannot and will not allow anarchy and lawlessness to be the order of the day," says Ntuli.

The provincial government has set up a rapid response nerve centre in Durban and at all Districts to ensure speedy response, and to quell any reported incidents of crime around the province.

We have further resorted to deploying all Members of the Executive Council to their respective districts to join hands with local leadership to quell any possible disruptions.

We are committed to maintaining this collective visibility in all areas today and beyond in order to make a strong statement about respecting the rule of law in KwaZulu-Natal.

Enquiries:

Mr. Bongani Gina

Head of Provincial Government Communications

Cell: 071 217 3037

Mr. Lindelani Mbatha

KZN Premier’s Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson

Cell: 061 499 0774

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