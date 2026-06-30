Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 1 July 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors, with effect from 1 July 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at international level, including importation costs such as shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

1. Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 104.59 US Dollars (USD) to 86.53 USD during the period under review. This is due to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran, which has improved the global supply outlook.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices followed the decreasing trend of crude oil during the period under review. These factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 295.97 cents per litre (c/l), 498.47 c/l and 510.51 c/l, respectively.

The prices of propane and butane increased during the period under review.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average against the US Dollar, from 16.52 to 16.38 Rand per USD, during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 11.27 c/l, 13.75 c/l and 13.37 c/l, respectively.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a negative balance of R13.32 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of May 2026.

In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the Slate Levy of 113.94 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from 1 July 2026.

The Slate Levy has decreased by 43.8 c/l, from 157.74 c/l to 113.94 c/l.

5. Short-term Relief Measure to Address Fuel Price Increases

In line with the announcement by the Minister of Finance, the short-term fuel levy relief has accordingly been phased out, effective from Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

The short-term relief measures have been completely phased out and the full fuel levies of 429.00 cents per litre on petrol and 416.00 cents per litre on diesel will be reinstated.

6. Octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades

In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 Octane unleaded grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 Octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter.

The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone with effect from 1 July 2026.

7. The Maximum Refinery Gate Price for LPGas imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R18 370.34 per metric ton and R40.84 per kilogram, respectively, effective from 1 July 2026.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for July 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): 201.00 c/l decrease.

Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): 196.00 c/l decrease.

Diesel 0.05% sulphur: 313.80 c/l decrease.

Diesel 0.005% sulphur: 358.80 c/l decrease.

Illuminating paraffin wholesale: 523.00 c/l decrease.

SMNRP for IP: 697.00 c/l decrease.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: 16.00 c/kg increase and 19.00 c/kg increase in the Western Cape.

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

Enquiries:

Media Desk

E-mail: mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

Cell: 067 258 1122

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

Mr Johannes Mokobane

Cell: 082 766 3674

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

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