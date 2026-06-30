Department of Tourism launches a new lodge and conference centre in Kwamaqoma in the Eastern Cape province, 02 July

On 02 July 2026, the Deputy Minister of Tourism Makhotso Sotyu will officially launch the Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre in the Eastern Cape province.

Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre is an infrastructure investment initiative of the Department of Tourism that seeks to enhance visitor experience, stimulate local economic development and strengthen destination competitiveness.

Situated in KwaMaqoma in the Amathole District Municipality, the Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre is a prime destination for nature and history enthusiasts, and an oasis for visitors en route to immersive cultural experiences, inland national parks and the coastal getaways that are offered by the neighbouring towns of Makhanda, Gqeberha and East London.

Through the investment, the Department constructed thirteen (13) chalets, two (2) lapas, staff accommodation, a guard house, and administration building, a restaurant, backpackers’ accommodation, conference facilities and internal roads.

The launch event will mark the official handover of the facility to the Amathole District Municipality, who will hand it over to the Mthontsi Waselukhuko primary Co-operative that will own the facility.

Join us as we celebrate the addition of a tourism facility along one of South Africa’s significant Liberation routes, highlighting the socio-economic impact of infrastructure projects in creating employment opportunities, skills transfer, and SMME empowerment in tourism communities.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Launch of the Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre

Date: Thursday, 02 July 2026

Venue: Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre – KwaMaqoma (off R63) – Eastern Cape [GPS Coordinates: -32.7394502, 26.4457605]

Time: 08h30 for 09h00

RSVP: Members of the media and confirm their attendance via email it to Mr. Bheka Kweyama at the Department of Tourism by 01 July 2026 on

E-mail: bkweyama@tourism.gov.za

Tel: 071 868 4141

#GovZAUpdates