Award-Winning Feature Film Piggy Duster Opens July 24 in Select Theaters and Exclusively on Apple TV

Official Poster Writer/Director - Jesse Stewart Official Still - Piggy Duster

This Festival Favorite Explores the Bonds That Shape Us and the Conversations That Change Us

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -

PIGGY DUSTER ARRIVES IN SELECT THEATERS AND ON DIGITAL JULY 24

[LOS ANGELES, CA] — Following a successful festival run and multiple award wins, the acclaimed independent feature film, Piggy Duster, will debut in Select Theaters and on Digital, with an Exclusive Digital Release on Apple, starting Friday, July 24th.

Directed by Jesse Stewart, Piggy Duster is a poignant family drama that follows Vivian (Julia Ma, Mt. Molehill), a sharp and independent teenager, and her stepfather Keith (Brian Landis Folkins, Rent-A-Pal) as they embark on a remote camping trip in the Rocky Mountains. What begins as an attempt to reconnect soon becomes a reckoning with long-buried truths, and unresolved emotions as an unexpected grizzly bear wanders into their campsite.

Set against breathtaking alpine landscapes and unfolding with a contemplative, immersive style, Piggy Duster offers a rare cinematic examination of step-parenting, blended families, and the evolving relationship between different generations.

“Piggy Duster was designed so audiences could slow down from the frantic pace of everyday life,” said writer-director Jesse Stewart. “I wanted viewers to spend time with these characters, reflect on their own relationships, and perhaps leave with the desire to reconnect with someone they love.”

The film has already resonated with Audiences and Critics alike, earning:

• Audience Choice Award – Amarillo International Film Festival

• Visionary Director Award – Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival

• Best First Feature – Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival

• Best Feature Nominee – Orlando Film Festival

Leading the cast is Julia Ma, the talented actress and content creator with more than one million followers across social media platforms. Piggy Duster marks her reunion with Stewart more than a decade after making her acting debut in his BAFTA-shortlisted film Mt. Molehill.

“To me Piggy Duster is a story about love that doesn't always know how to express itself.” says Ma. “The relationship between Keith and Vivian is awkward, funny, yet very human, and I hope viewers leave the film wanting to call someone they love.”

Veteran actor Brian Landis Folkins, whose credits include Rent-A-Pal and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, delivers a powerful performance as Keith, a stepfather struggling to hold onto the family he helped raise.

The film also features the feature-film debut of internationally acclaimed artist, musician, and TED speaker Juliette Leong.

Alex Rhodes-Wilmere, Evan Diercks-Brown and MJ Alhabeeb Jr serve as Producers, on a script penned by Jesse Stewart who also serves as Producer and Director.

Piggy Duster was developed under the banners of Stewart’s Epocene Motion Picture Company, Rhodes-Wilmere’s ARWorks Motion Picture Company, and Alhabeeb Jr’s Impavid Entertainment, in association with Flore Films.

The motion picture soundtrack, features an original score by Matt Stewart-Evans and the original song “Our Thing” performed by Mandy Groves and produced by Matthew Torres, and is expected to release August 14.

At its core, Piggy Duster is a story for anyone who has ever had a difficult conversation left unsaid, a relationship worth repairing, or a loved one they wish they could reach one more time.

Piggy Duster opens in Select theaters and Exclusively on Apple TV beginning July 24.

For tickets, showtimes, and more Information please visit:

www.piggyduster.com

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