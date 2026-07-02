123RF Says the Future of Enterprise Marketing Isn't More AI Content - It's AI-Powered Creative Operations

Sphere AI Creative Operating System Sphere works seamlessly with social media platforms 3 Reasons Businesses are switching to Sphere

Sphere helps enterprise marketing teams scale AI-powered creative operations across campaigns, channels, languages and markets.

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As enterprises race to adopt generative AI, many are discovering that creating content is no longer the biggest challenge. Managing thousands of assets, maintaining brand consistency, localizing campaigns across markets, and coordinating teams have emerged as the real bottlenecks slowing modern marketing.

To address this shift, 123RF is expanding the enterprise capabilities of Sphere, its AI-powered Creative Operating System, helping marketing teams transform fragmented creative workflows into scalable, AI-native production systems.

While most AI tools focus on generating individual images or copy, Sphere was designed to solve a broader business problem: how enterprise marketing teams move from a single campaign brief to thousands of approved, localized, channel-ready creative assets without multiplying cost, complexity, or production time.

"Marketing teams today don't struggle with ideas, they struggle with execution at scale," said a spokesperson for 123RF.

"Every campaign now requires dozens of formats, multiple languages, different audience segments and platform-specific creative. The competitive advantage is no longer who can generate content fastest. It's who can operationalize creativity across the entire organization."



The Rise of AI-Native Marketing Operations

Enterprise marketing has fundamentally changed.

A single campaign can now require hundreds or even thousands of creative assets across social media, paid advertising, CRM, ecommerce, retail media and digital commerce platforms.

At the same time, budgets remain under pressure while expectations for personalization continue to rise.

This growing complexity is driving a new category of enterprise software focused on creative operations rather than standalone AI generation.

Sphere enables marketing teams to centralize strategy, automate repetitive production work and accelerate campaign execution while maintaining governance and brand consistency.

The platform enables organizations to produce up to 30 times more creative content while reducing production timelines by as much as 80 percent, allowing teams to focus on strategy and creative direction instead of manual execution.



From AI Experiments to Enterprise Workflows

Rather than replacing marketers, Sphere is designed to automate the repetitive production work that slows campaign delivery.

Among its enterprise applications:

1. Global campaign localization

Marketing teams can adapt campaigns into 78 languages, producing localized creative for regional markets while maintaining consistent brand messaging and visual identity.

2. Scaling ecommerce campaigns

Retail organizations managing high-volume promotional events including 11.11, 12.12 and seasonal campaigns can generate thousands of platform-ready assets from a single campaign brief without increasing creative headcount.

3. Performance marketing optimization

Creative teams can rapidly generate multiple versions of advertising assets optimized for platforms including Meta, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn, allowing marketers to test, learn and iterate faster.

4. Unified collaboration

Sphere provides a centralized workspace where marketers, designers, agencies and stakeholders collaborate from briefing through production, reducing approval cycles and eliminating fragmented workflows.



AI Adoption Requires Governance

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, governance has become as important as generation.

Sphere incorporates enterprise security, encrypted infrastructure and brand governance controls so organizations can deploy AI while protecting proprietary assets, maintaining compliance and ensuring creative consistency across markets.



Beyond Faster Content

123RF sees AI fundamentally reshaping how enterprise marketing organizations operate.

Instead of treating AI as another creative tool, businesses are increasingly integrating it into their marketing operating model, connecting planning, production, localization, approvals and publishing into a single workflow.

This shift enables organizations to respond faster to market opportunities while reducing operational complexity across global campaigns.

"AI is becoming part of the marketing operating system," the spokesperson added.

"The organizations that gain the greatest advantage won't simply create more content. They'll build workflows that allow every campaign to move from concept to market with greater speed, consistency and intelligence."



About Sphere

Sphere by 123RF is an AI-powered Creative Operating System built for enterprise marketing teams. The platform combines strategy, workflow automation and AI-powered creative production to help organizations scale campaigns across channels, languages and markets while maintaining brand consistency.

For more information visit https://sphere.123rf.ai/.



About 123RF

123RF is a global creative content and technology company providing licensed digital assets and AI-powered solutions to businesses worldwide. With a library of more than 200 million creative assets, the company helps marketers, agencies and creators produce visual content at enterprise scale.

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