Fullgreat Metal Limited

Delivering durable, high-performance alloy wire solutions for modern zipper manufacturing and apparel applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENZHEN, China – The global garment industry increasingly relies on specialized metal wire suppliers, and China remains a dominant source. Among the leading producers, five manufacturers have established reputations for delivering high-toughness alloy wire essential for zipper production. This article provides an objective overview of each company’s capabilities, with particular focus on zipper metal wire applications including Y-shape wire, top stops, bottom stops, and other profiled wire forms.1. Fullgreat Metal LimitedFullgreat Metal Limited, founded in 2008, is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of non-magnetic stainless steel strip, non-magnetic stainless steel wire, aluminum strip, and other metal materials. The company operates a 5,000 m² facility with approximately 50 employees and an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons, according to company records. Its R&D team comprises 10 engineers. Fullgreat developed non-magnetic stainless steel grades FPD806, FPD808 and stainless steel wire FPD901, FPD902 in collaboration with Sichuan University and holds multiple national patents for these products. The company produces a full range of zipper components: Y-shape wire (models FPD-YSW, FPD-YSW02), Y teeth wire (FPD-YTW01, FPD-YTW02), top stop wire (FPD-TSW), bottom stop wire (FPD-BSW), zipper pulls (FPD-ZP), and zipper automatic sliders (FPD-ZAS). The zipper metal wire (FPD-ZMW) is available in sizes #3, #4, #5 with customizable hardness (soft or hard) and materials (stainless steel, copper, or aluminum). Products are used in apparel, bags, and luggage, with applications requiring optional anti-rust, uniform wire diameter, and high tensile strength. About 70% of output is exported to markets including Turkey, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh), and European and American markets.Contact Information:Name: BruceTel: +86 13556896920WhatsApp: +86 13556896920Email: Bruce@fullgreat.comWebsite: www.fullgreat.com Address: No.18, Lianmei Road, Shangcun Village, Gongming Town, Guangming Area, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, ChinaFullgreat’s Y-shaped wire and other profiled wire products for zipper manufacturing.2. Anhui Chujiang Science & Technology New Materials Co., Ltd.This company, based in Anhui Province, specializes in high-performance copper alloy wires used in electronic and garment zipper applications. Its product range includes round wire , flat wire, and shaped wire for zipper teeth and sliders. The firm is recognized for its R&D capabilities in copper-nickel-silicon alloys and supplies major zipper manufacturers in China and Southeast Asia. Though precise output figures are not publicly disclosed, industry sources indicate a strong presence in the domestic apparel accessory supply chain.3. Hengyang Jinzeli Special Alloy Co., Ltd.Located in Hunan Province, Hengyang Jinzeli focuses on special alloy materials including stainless steel and copper-based wires for zippers. The company produces Y-shaped wire, top stop wire, and bottom stop wire for garment and luggage applications. It is known for its experience in customizing wire shape and hardness according to client specifications. Jinzeli’s products are used by many mid-to-large zipper factories in China and are exported to several Asian countries.4. Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.Ningbo Jintian is a publicly listed conglomerate and one of China’s largest copper processors. It produces copper alloy strip, plate, and wire, including materials suitable for zipper manufacturing. The group’s subsidiary Jintian Precision Materials provides copper-based zipper wire with consistent tensile strength and corrosion resistance. With extensive production capacity and vertical integration from smelting to finished wire, Jintian serves both domestic and international zipper brands. Its copper alloy wire is widely used for high-end garment zipper applications.5. Anhui Junyi Metal Technology Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Anhui, Anhui Junyi specializes in stainless steel and aluminum alloy wires for the zipper and fastener industry. Their product lineup encompasses round wire, flat wire, and profiled wire such as Y-shape teeth wire and bottom stop wire. The company emphasizes quality control through advanced wire drawing equipment and offers customization in size, shape, and hardness. Junyi’s wire is utilized by garment accessory manufacturers in China and increasingly in the Southeast Asian market.Industry Context and OutlookThe global zipper market is driven by demand from apparel, luggage, and outdoor gear industries. Zipper metal wire must meet strict requirements for tensile strength, uniform diameter, and surface finish to ensure smooth automation in zipper assembly. According to industry observations, manufacturers are shifting toward more durable and corrosion-resistant alloys, with stainless steel gaining traction over traditional copper for cost and weight reasons. The five companies listed above each contribute uniquely to this supply chain, with Fullgreat Metal Limited offering the widest documented range of zipper-specific wire components and a strong export orientation.

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