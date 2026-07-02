Cell Grand Clinic named Top Regenerative Medicine Solution Provider in APAC 2026 by Healthcare Business Review APAC. Dr. Yuichi Wakabayashi, MD, PhD, founder of Cell Grand Clinic and ABRM-certified regenerative medicine specialist, Osaka, Japan.

Osaka Clinic Recognized for Government-Certified, Autologous Adipose-Derived Stem Cell Therapy Across 13 Approved Treatment Areas Using Patients' Own Cells

OSAKA, JAPAN, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cell Grand Clinic (CGC), a Japanese government-certified regenerative medicine clinic in Osaka specializing in autologous adipose-derived stem cell (ADSC) therapy, has been named Top Regenerative Medicine Solution Provider in APAC 2026 by Healthcare Business Review APAC, a B2B publication covering healthcare providers across the Asia-Pacific region. The recognition places CGC among the publication's top 10 regenerative medicine providers in the region and reflects its single-physician-led model serving international patients from approximately 20 countries.At the center of the clinic's model is a single principle: deliver stem cell therapy that uses a patient's own adipose (fat)-derived cells, entirely within Japan's national regulatory system for regenerative medicine. CGC operates 13 treatment plans certified under Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) — among the highest concentrations of certified plans in Osaka — spanning conditions that include knee osteoarthritis, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, arteriosclerosis, age-related decline and anti-aging, chronic pain, and dermatologic and androgenetic applications. The clinic provides patient education on stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis and its other treatment areas through its English-language resource library.The recognition also reflects the clinic's emphasis on safety and standardization. Because every treatment uses the patient's own cells, there is no donor matching and no batch pooling, and each culture is patient-specific. Cell processing is standardized to a passage 3 (P3) culture stop with International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT)-aligned flow cytometry verification of stem cell surface markers (CD73, CD90, and CD105), with reported post-thaw viability of 95 percent or higher. Outcomes of regenerative medicine treatments depend on individual patient factors, and individual results vary.Healthcare Business Review APAC also cited CGC's continuity-of-physician model, in which a single doctor oversees the entire course of care. "From the first inquiry through the six-month follow-up, the same physician designs the protocol, performs the harvest, supervises culture, administers the cells, and tracks outcomes," said Dr. Yuichi Wakabayashi, MD, PhD, founder of Cell Grand Clinic and an American Board of Regenerative Medicine (ABRM)-certified specialist. "That is why patients from 20 countries have come to Osaka." Dr. Wakabayashi was previously a research fellow at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), has performed more than 3,000 ADSC treatments over the course of his career, and serves as a lecturer in regenerative medicine at Kindai University School of Medicine. The award follows CGC's coverage in The Wall Street Journal and its membership in Medical Excellence JAPAN (MEJ), a public-interest body that promotes the international expansion of Japanese healthcare.The clinic operates from central Osaka's Shinsaibashi-Midosuji corridor, with private consultation and treatment rooms, a four-patient simultaneous infusion suite designed for couples and family members, and proximity to international hotels, dining, and halal-friendly establishments — supporting visitors from Greater China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East alongside English-speaking patients from the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. During the multi-week culture period, the clinic offers supportive therapy options, such as exosome or PRP administration, on the same day as the adipose harvest.A 14th plan, autologous ADSC therapy for Alzheimer's disease, is currently under MHLW review and is scheduled to launch in July 2026. Dr. Wakabayashi has himself received both stem cell and exosome therapy. As noted in his Healthcare Business Review APAC feature: "He prescribes only what he is willing to undergo himself."About Cell Grand ClinicCell Grand Clinic (CGC) is a regenerative medicine clinic located in central Osaka, Japan, founded in 2025 by Dr. Yuichi Wakabayashi. The clinic specializes in autologous adipose-derived stem cell (ADSC) therapy and operates 13 MHLW-certified treatment plans covering orthopedic, metabolic, cardiovascular, dermatologic, and anti-aging applications. CGC serves international patients from approximately 20 countries, with English-language consultations directly from the founding physician and Mandarin-speaking staff support. The clinic is a member of Medical Excellence JAPAN (MEJ) and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and Healthcare Business Review APAC. Website: https://cellgrandclinic.com/en/

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