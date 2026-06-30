Janet Diodato, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as Human Resources Director at Central Arizona Shelter Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relational HR Leader Brings 14+ Years of Cross Industry Expertise to Workforce Development, Employee Experience, and Mission Driven LeadershipJanet Diodato is a relational human resources leader with more than 14 years of experience spanning healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and mission driven nonprofit work. She currently serves as Human Resources Director at Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), Arizona’s largest emergency shelter for single adults, where she leads people centered HR strategy for an organization supporting thousands of individuals each year.In her role at CASS, Janet focuses on strengthening employee experience, enhancing leadership effectiveness, and ensuring staff are equipped and supported to serve vulnerable populations with dignity and care. Her approach to human resources is rooted in alignment—connecting organizational goals with workforce needs so that teams are empowered, fairly treated, and positioned for sustainable long term success.Across her career, Janet has developed a strong reputation for scaling HR systems during periods of rapid organizational growth and change. She has worked across diverse industries, including hospitality operations, home health care, and manufacturing, where she has managed everything from payroll and recruiting functions to the development of structured HR systems and compliance frameworks.Her ability to build stability in evolving environments has made her especially effective in organizations undergoing transformation. Janet is widely recognized for designing retention focused initiatives, improving onboarding processes, and strengthening employee engagement strategies. Her leadership consistently blends operational efficiency with compassion, ensuring that HR systems are both effective and human centered.Janet holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Governors University. She also earned Associate degrees in General Business and Computer Information Systems from Glendale Community College, as well as an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, Recinto Metro. In addition to her formal education, she has completed specialized training in leadership development, organizational strategy, and human resources practices, reinforcing her multidisciplinary approach to workforce leadership.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Janet is actively engaged in community service. She volunteers with initiatives such as Fresh Start for Women, where she applies her HR expertise to coach, mentor, and support individuals preparing to reenter the workforce. Her volunteer work reflects her broader philosophy that employment is not just transactional—it is transformational when paired with guidance, opportunity, and support.Beyond her role as Human Resources Director at Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), Janet Diodato is passionate about strengthening the leadership community. In October 2025, she co-founded Workday Wind-Down with Joe Marquez to create a welcoming, after work environment where Human Resources professionals, C suite executives, operations leaders, and business professionals could build meaningful relationships without the pressure of sales presentations or formal networking.What began as a single local gathering has grown into a thriving professional community in seven cities spanning three counties across Arizona and Tennessee, connecting more than 200 professionals. With a new network now forming in Alabama, the initiative continues to expand its reach and impact. Through Workday Wind-Down, Janet has helped facilitate career opportunities, build partnerships between nonprofit and for-profit organizations, and create hundreds of meaningful professional connections. The initiative is centered on helping people while developing people, strengthening collaboration across organizations and industries, and creating opportunities for professionals to learn from one another’s experiences, perspectives, and expertise.For Janet, leadership extends far beyond the workplace. She believes that investing in authentic relationships creates stronger leaders, stronger organizations, and stronger communities.Janet attributes her success to several key individuals who shaped her leadership philosophy throughout her life and career.She credits her first manager at McDonald’s, Kathy Graham, as the first person to recognize her potential. Kathy reframed service work as meaningful impact, teaching Janet that even simple interactions can change someone’s day. That early lesson established a lifelong commitment to service, presence, and excellence in every role.Another formative influence was Nava, CEO and owner of Kind Hospitality, who helped her understand that while HR often operates within structured systems, human behavior and life circumstances are complex. He taught her the importance of seeing employees as individuals, honoring commitments made during hiring, and adapting roles to help people succeed even as their strengths evolve. This perspective deeply shaped her approach to talent development and employee retention.A third mentor, Mac Monroe, whom she met at a SHRM conference, provided advanced leadership coaching. He focused on helping Janet address a common workplace challenge: high performing employees promoted into leadership roles without the soft skills needed to succeed. Through this mentorship, she learned how to build stronger leaders by investing in communication, delegation training, and team development strategies.Her grandmother also played a foundational role in shaping her values. She instilled accountability, integrity, and responsibility—teaching Janet that mistakes must be owned, corrected, and learned from, and that doing what is right is non negotiable.Together, these influences shaped Janet’s leadership philosophy and informed the best career advice she has ever received: show up consistently, take accountability, recognize the complexity of people, and invest in helping others grow into leadership roles.Janet encourages young women entering human resources and organizational leadership to remain consistent even during uncomfortable or uncertain periods. She emphasizes that credibility is not built on intention, but on follow through, reliability, and sustained performance over time.She also stresses the importance of proactive problem solving. Rather than simply identifying workplace issues, she advises professionals to bring forward possible solutions and remain engaged until outcomes are achieved. In fast paced HR environments, she notes, persistence and accountability are essential to success.Additionally, Janet highlights the importance of long term thinking when implementing organizational change. Whether improving onboarding systems, refining compliance processes, or strengthening employee engagement strategies, she emphasizes that meaningful transformation requires patience, structure, and consistent effort.One of the biggest challenges Janet identifies in her field is balancing organizational growth with the need to strengthen HR infrastructure. Staffing shortages and increasing operational demands often place pressure on existing systems, requiring HR leaders to adapt quickly while maintaining stability and fairness.Despite these challenges, she sees significant opportunity in workforce development, particularly in supporting individuals with lived experience of homelessness. She believes human resources can play a powerful role in creating pathways to employment, stability, and independence. For Janet, helping individuals break cycles of instability and build sustainable careers is one of the most meaningful aspects of her work.Janet’s leadership is guided by a strong set of core values: follow through, accountability, integrity, kindness, and trust. She believes that when commitments are made, they must be honored. When mistakes occur, they must be addressed directly. And when people are supported with both structure and empathy, they are empowered to perform at their best.She also emphasizes the importance of being dependable—both professionally and personally. For Janet, success is not defined solely by systems built or goals achieved, but by the consistency of showing up for people and earning their trust over time.Through her work at Central Arizona Shelter Services and her broader commitment to workforce development, Janet Diodato continues to shape human resources as a discipline rooted in both operational excellence and human connection.Learn More about Janet Diodato:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/janet-diodato Or through Workday Wind-Down: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workday-wind-down/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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