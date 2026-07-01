AutosToday Launches Deal Score to Help Buyers Find Better Car Deals

New marketplace feature gives shoppers a simple 0-10 rating that helps them quickly identify strong vehicle deals with confidence.

IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutosToday launched Deal Score, a new feature that gives car shoppers a simple 0–10 rating on all vehicle listings.Through Deal Score, buyers get more than a “Good Deal” or “Bad Deal” label. The 0–10 rating shows how strong the deal really is. Two vehicles may both be labeled “Good Deals,” but a 9.5 versus an 8.0 gives shoppers a clearer way to see which one stands out.“Buying a car usually means comparing a lot of listings that look similar at first,” said Tony Gashi, Founder of AutosToday, whose experience as a dealership owner helped shape the platform. “Deal Score helps shoppers quickly understand how a vehicle stacks up against similar cars. A 9.5 out of 10 tells you more than simply calling something a ‘Good Deal.’”Built on AutosToday’s vehicle database and marketplace data, Deal Score compares each car against similar listings using factors like price, mileage, buyer demand, recent price changes, and selling speed. The result is a faster shopping experience that helps buyers identify strong opportunities and focus on the vehicles that best fit their needs and budget.“Deal labels can be helpful, but they often lack context,” said Gashi. “By combining marketplace data with a simple 0–10 rating, Deal Score gives shoppers a clearer look at each car, so they can feel more confident before they reach out to a seller.”The feature is also built into AutosToday for Dealers , the company’s inventory intelligence platform, helping dealerships better understand how each vehicle is likely to perform and how to price and position it more effectively.Deal Score is now available on all listings for new and used cars on the AutosToday marketplace. About AutosTodayAutosToday is an automotive marketplace that helps people buy and sell cars with more confidence. The marketplace connects shoppers, private sellers, and dealers through vehicle listings, market data, and VIN-powered insights. AutosToday for Dealers is the company’s inventory intelligence platform built to help dealerships make smarter inventory decisions.

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