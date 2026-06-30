Midwest Holiday Lighting Expands as Tom Johnson Targets Illinois Leadership in Holiday Lighting

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midwest Holiday Lighting, a growing provider of permanent and seasonal lighting installations, has announced its next phase of expansion as the company continues building toward its long-term goal of becoming the largest holiday lighting contractor in Illinois.Founded by entrepreneur Tom Johnson, Midwest Holiday Lighting has grown from a one-man operation using a collapsible ladder stored in the trunk of a car into an established regional company serving homeowners and businesses throughout Illinois. The company provides professional seasonal holiday lighting installations as well as permanent architectural lighting solutions, helping clients enhance their properties year-round.“Our vision has always been much larger than installing Christmas lights,” Johnson said. “We’re building a company that homeowners and businesses can trust year after year while creating a brand known for quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service.”While Midwest Holiday Lighting continues expanding its customer base, the company’s story is closely tied to Johnson’s own unconventional journey.Born in China to an American father and Chinese mother, Johnson spent part of his childhood in both the United States and China before returning to America alone at the age of fifteen. After dropping out of a strict military boarding school in China, he worked factory and restaurant jobs before arriving in Southern Illinois, where he supported himself through physically demanding farm work while rebuilding his future.That work ethic would eventually become the foundation of Midwest Holiday Lighting.After joining the Illinois Army National Guard and later earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois, Johnson launched the business between military service and college by knocking on doors and completing installations himself. Every customer earned during those early years helped establish the reputation the company continues building today.As demand continues to increase, Midwest Holiday Lighting is focused on scaling operations while maintaining the personalized service that fueled its early growth. The company plans to continue expanding throughout Illinois by investing in additional crews, operational efficiencies, and long-term customer relationships.Johnson believes the company’s competitive advantage comes from treating every installation as an investment in its reputation rather than simply another project.“We’re focused on building something that lasts,” Johnson said. “Growth isn’t just about adding more customers. It’s about earning trust, delivering consistent quality, and creating a company people confidently recommend.”Outside of the business, Johnson continues serving in the Illinois Army National Guard while working full-time in biotech sales, investing in real estate, and training for a 50-mile ultramarathon in Moab, Utah. Those pursuits reflect the discipline and persistence that have shaped both his personal journey and his approach to entrepreneurship.Looking ahead, Midwest Holiday Lighting aims to strengthen its position as one of Illinois’ premier permanent and seasonal lighting companies while continuing to expand its residential and commercial footprint across the region.For Johnson, the company’s growth represents more than business success—it reflects years of disciplined execution built on a simple belief that circumstances never determine someone’s future. Consistent decisions do.As Midwest Holiday Lighting enters its next stage of growth, the company remains focused on delivering premium permanent and seasonal lighting solutions while building a recognizable brand throughout Illinois—one installation, one customer, and one season at a time.Website: https://www.midwestholidaylighting.org/

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