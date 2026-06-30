Fulfillment Hub USA Expands AI-Supported Systems Across Its Fulfillment Operations

AI solutions for Fulfillment Fulfillment Hub USA - A leading fulfillment company offering seamless, efficient, and cost-effective warehousing, order processing, and shipping solutions for businesses looking to streamline their logistics and enhance customer satisfaction. Specializing

The Miami-based third-party logistics provider is adding AI-assisted tools across accounts customer service, warehouse task management and other functions.

We don't want to sit on the sidelines. We want to be on the frontier, the way we are with everything else, and let our customers get the benefit of it.” — Abel Horvath

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulfillment Hub USA Expands In-House AI and Upgrades Its Customer Portal to Give Brands Faster Resolutions and Clearer Data*The Miami -based 3PL runs its AI on servers it owns, with a team member reviewing every critical decision, and will launch an upgraded customer portal with expanded KPIs and reporting on August 1.***MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 —** Fulfillment Hub USA has rolled out AI-assisted workflows across its fulfillment operations and is preparing an upgraded customer portal that will give brands more of the performance data they use to run their business. The third-party logistics (3PL) provider runs the AI on its own in-house servers and keeps a team member on every critical decision.The early numbers are concrete. Claims now resolve 70 percent faster than before. Onboarding a new customer has gone from about three hours to one. First responses to customer questions average 39 minutes, a 17-minute improvement on what was already a quick turnaround. The company handles roughly 6,800 orders a day, and the AI now supports work across claims, customer service, sales quoting, onboarding, compliance checks and warehouse task management. In each case it pulls together account history and the relevant order, shipment and inventory records, flags anything that needs attention, and proposes a next step. A person reviews that and makes the call."The technology is finally good enough to do this well, so we're doing it," said Abel Horvath, Founder and CEO of Fulfillment Hub USA. "We don't want to sit on the sidelines. We want to be on the frontier, the way we are with everything else, and let our customers get the benefit of it."The change is easiest to see in something like a lost shipment. When a carrier misplaces a package, sorting out the claim used to mean manual back-and-forth and a lot of chasing. Now the AI follows up with the carrier on its own, assembles and submits the supporting documentation, and keeps the claim moving until it's settled. The customer is kept in the loop the whole way and gets an answer sooner, while the team spends its time on the calls that actually need a person.That same visibility is the thinking behind the portal. Fulfillment Hub USA wants brands to see what is happening to their orders rather than guess at it."We want fulfillment to run like a glass box," Horvath said. "With the portal, our customers can see exactly what's happening with their orders, when and how, and get the KPIs and reporting they need to make better decisions about their products and their growth."How the company handles data is a deliberate part of the design. Instead of sending customer information out to outside AI services, Fulfillment Hub USA runs its AI on hardware it owns and operates, so order, shipment and account data stays on the company's own servers. The company said it has invested heavily in that in-house infrastructure, and that human review stays in place on every customer-facing and business-critical decision."AI is very good at pointing to the thing that needs attention," Horvath said. "But fulfillment still runs on people who understand customers, products, warehouses and the exceptions that don't fit a template. You get the best results by putting the two together."The next step arrives on August 1, when Fulfillment Hub USA launches the upgraded version of its customer portal. The release brings order and shipment status, package tracking, inventory levels and claims into a single view, and layers expanded KPIs and reporting on top. The aim is to put the performance data brands need in one place, so decisions about inventory, product mix and growth can rest on what is actually happening in their fulfillment rather than on numbers that arrive weeks later.For the e-commerce, retail and B2B brands the company serves, Fulfillment Hub USA said the combination is meant to add up to faster answers, fewer surprises, and a clearer view of their own operation as they scale.Brands interested in Fulfillment Hub USA's fulfillment services, technology and onboarding can reach the team through its website.---### About Fulfillment Hub USAFulfillment Hub USA is a Miami-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider offering e-commerce, retail, wholesale and B2B fulfillment, along with warehousing, returns processing, kitting and repacking, FBA and FBM prep, freight coordination, and imports and customs support. The company operates from its Miami headquarters with additional facilities in California, Delaware and Europe, and connects to more than 40 e-commerce and marketplace platforms. By combining warehouse operations, customer visibility, technology integrations and AI on its own in-house infrastructure, Fulfillment Hub USA helps brands manage fulfillment with more speed, control and accountability.

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