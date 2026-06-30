A' Agriculture Projects Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards

A' Agriculture Projects Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from agricultural innovators, horticulture experts and fisheries designers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards . The A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards are open for entries by Agriculture Project Designers , Horticulture Design Specialists, Fisheries Design Consultants, Agriculture Engineers, Horticulture Experts, Biologic Product Manufacturers, Agriculture Brands, Agriculture Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Agriculture Consultants, Fisheries Management Professionals, Crop Production Specialists, Livestock Management Experts, Aquaculture Designers, Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were sustainably designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition welcomes free preliminary participation, Agriculture Project Designers, Horticulture Design Specialists, Fisheries Design Consultants, Agriculture Engineers, Horticulture Experts, Biologic Product Manufacturers, Agriculture Brands, Agriculture Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Agriculture Consultants, Fisheries Management Professionals, Crop Production Specialists, Livestock Management Experts, Aquaculture Designers, Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Agriculture Projects Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Agriculture Projects Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in agriculture, horticulture and fisheries design, the A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through sustainable food production, resource-efficient farming and environmental innovation. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting projects that improve agricultural productivity, water management, biodiversity and responsible resource use, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, engineers and agricultural organizations to develop resilient solutions that support future generations.Agriculture Projects Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards will be granted the prestigious A' Design Prize celebrating design excellence which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Agriculture Projects Awards.The following are some innovative agricultural projects that could be submitted to A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards : Irrigation Systems, Crop Cultivation Techniques, Aquaculture Designs, Greenhouse Models, Livestock Housing, Advanced Hydroponic Systems, Precision Farm Machinery Innovations, Soil Management Strategies and More. Agriculture Projects Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/128 Award for Good Agriculture Projects DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Agriculture Projects Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Agriculture Projects Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards.Agriculture Projects Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, agricultural professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=128 to see past winners of the A' International Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/128 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, engineering and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the lasting value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, researchers, companies and organizations to create meaningful and forward-looking solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through responsible and sustainable design. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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