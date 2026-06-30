Why 60% of S/4HANA Migrations Stall Without Process Mining And BPX's Three-Step Fix

With the December 2027 SAP ECC support deadline approaching, process mining identifies process gaps before they become embedded in S/4HANA migration.

Migrations don't fail at go-live. They fail at discovery, when nobody checks how the work really runs. Process mining is insurance you buy before the fire, not after.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How about if the S/4HANA migration your business had planned was based on an outdated process model?Business Process Xperts (BPX), the worldwide SAP transformation consultancy firm with operations spread across five continents, has unveiled details of its unique Discover, Design, Deploy methodology, which is all about mapping process flow based on reality before your business deploys any object within the 𝗦/𝟰𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 . The methodology has been developed amid rising fears that thousands of businesses will rush to migrate despite years of process debt and face a closed SAP ECC support period.In one instance where BPX worked with a business in the United States, the firm mapped 90,000 cases for their processes and identified 14 P&L affecting process use cases before migration. This enabled the company to reduce late payments by 25%, and sales order rejections by 55%.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄ECC's mainstream maintenance ends on December 31, 2027, while SAP will offer its extended maintenance until 2030 at an extra cost of around 9%.According to ISG research conducted among more than 200 decision-makers, almost 60% of the SAP migration projects are delivered late and over budget.The same research indicates that 49% of the companies do very little, if any, 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 and directly move old practices to the new solution.According to Gartner, 39% of ECC's 35,000 or so customers have not yet made their SAP migration despite S/4HANA being launched nearly ten years ago.None of this reads as bad luck. Migrations stall because teams move blind, lifting processes nobody mapped onto a platform that exposes every gap, and the overruns arrive as predictably as the deadline itself.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱-> 55% Drop in Sales-Order Rejections: Order-to-cash redesign cut sales-order rejections by 55%, removing a recurring source of downstream rework before it reached the new system.-> 25% Fewer Overdue Payments: Process changes reduced overdue payments by 25%, releasing working capital that legacy workflows had quietly tied up.-> 40 to 60 Percent Faster Discovery: Mining live event logs compressed pre-migration discovery by 40 to 60% against traditional workshop-led mapping.-> 14 P&L Risks Caught Pre-Migration: Diagnostic analysis flagged 14 use cases with direct profit-and-loss impact, each addressed before it could move into S/4HANA.-> 90,000-Case Evidence Baseline: BPX rebuilt the as-is process from 90,000 real transaction cases, replacing assumption-led design with measured fact.-> Three-Step Delivery Model: The Discover, Design, Deploy framework carries enterprises from raw event data to a migration-ready blueprint across 3 structured stages.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The 2027 deadline has turned a technical upgrade into a board-level decision, yet most programs still treat discovery as a series of workshops rather than a measurement problem. When nobody maps the underlying process against real data, migration simply hard-codes old inefficiency into new software. Enterprises that mine their processes first move with a verified blueprint, fewer surprises, and a defensible business case. Those that skip the step inherit the same broken flows at a higher cost, on a platform that leaves nowhere to hide them.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated Toolchain Implementation across 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 , SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Why 70% of S/4HANA Transformations Fail: Proven Fix #s4hana #processmining #digitaltransformation

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