Field days slated to collect spurge-eating insects

BISMARCK – Field days have been finalized at two North Dakota sites to collect and redistribute flea beetles that eat leafy spurge.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said persons interested in acquiring the flea beetles to release on their own property can collect them from established populations at the field day site.

“Leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota’s most difficult-to-control noxious weeds,” Goehring said. “Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combating leafy spurge infestations.”

Field days are scheduled as follows:

Morton and Grant Counties – 11 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, July 1 – Heart Butte Scout Camp at Lake Tschida

Benson County – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. CDT, Thursday, July 9 (alternate date Friday, July 10 in case of inclement weather) – one-half mile east of Pleasant Lake rest area, on the south side of Highway 2

Other counties may be planning field days but complete details have not yet been finalized.

Attendees should bring a cooler with ice packs to transport the flea beetles and are asked to bring sweep nets if they have them. The Morton and Grant Counties field day will serve lunch. Refreshments and nets will be available at both field days. Experts will be on hand to answer questions.

For questions about the Morton and Grant Counties field day, contact Cody at 701-391-8006 or Merlin at 701-584-3204. For questions about the Benson County field day, contact Tim at 701-798-2776.

The field days are co-hosted by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the weed boards of the respective counties.