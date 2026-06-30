Minister Stella Ndabeni: Red Tape Reduction and Ease of Doing Business Campaign

Programme Director;

Honourable Premier;

Executive Mayor;

Commissioner;

SALGA President;

Senior officials from South African ministries;

Distinguished guests;

Representatives of business, labour, government and civil society;

Ladies and gentlemen;

I am delighted to address you today as we celebrate the launch of the National Red Tape Reduction and Ease of Doing Business Campaign, an important initiative aimed at creating a more enabling environment for entrepreneurship, investment and economic growth in South Africa.

Today marks more than the launch of a campaign. It represents a renewed commitment by government to listen to the concerns of businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and to work collaboratively to remove unnecessary regulatory and administrative barriers that constrain growth, innovation and job creation.

We are fully aware that many small businesses continue to experience challenges associated with complex administrative procedures, lengthy approval processes, fragmented systems and regulatory inefficiencies. These challenges increase the cost of doing business and often discourage entrepreneurs from pursuing economic opportunities and scaling their businesses.

We recognise that entrepreneurs and business owners are the backbone of our economy. They create jobs, stimulate innovation, support local communities and contribute significantly to economic development. Yet, too many businesses continue to face challenges arising from complex regulations, lengthy approval processes and administrative burdens that increase the cost of doing business.

Government is committed to addressing these challenges. Through regulatory reform and improved service delivery, we are working to simplify compliance processes, improve turnaround times and ensure that regulation supports, rather than hinders, economic participation and growth.

The National Development Plan envisages that MSMEs will contribute nine million of the 11 million jobs needed by 2030, highlighting their critical role in driving economic growth and employment.

To achieve this, we are creating a more enabling ecosystem that provides scaled and targeted financial support, business infrastructure, incubation and business skills, as well as improved market access.

Over this 7th Administration, we will, as the DSBD portfolio, provide financial and non-financial support to one million MSMEs and co-operatives.

Programme Director,

We know that this support will not have the desired impact unless we address the regulatory and administrative barriers faced by entrepreneurs and small businesses, which increase the cost and complexity of doing business.

Research indicates that a one-percentage-point increase in regulatory compliance time can result in nearly a 1% decline in job growth, with the greatest impact on small businesses that often lack the resources to navigate complex administrative processes.

Government has heard these concerns from businesses across the country. The message is clear: South Africa must make it easier to start, operate and grow a business.

This National Red Tape Reduction Campaign is our response to that call. Through this campaign, government is committed to reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens and creating a more enabling environment for entrepreneurship, investment and job creation.

Simply put, we want entrepreneurs to spend less time navigating bureaucracy and more time growing their businesses, creating jobs and contributing to South Africa's economic development.

This campaign seeks to mobilise all spheres of government and social partners towards practical reforms that:

Simplify procedures and improve turnaround times;

Reduce unnecessary compliance burdens;

Enhance service delivery to businesses and citizens;

Digitise and integrate government services; and

Review and repeal outdated or duplicative regulations.

Our objective is not to weaken regulation or compromise governance standards. Rather, our focus is on improving efficiency, eliminating duplication, modernising systems and ensuring that regulatory processes support economic development while protecting the public interest.

The success of this initiative will depend on collaboration. Government cannot achieve this alone. We require strong partnerships with business organisations, municipalities, regulators, labour formations, development institutions and civil society.

Through this campaign, we are calling on all departments and institutions to review existing processes, identify bottlenecks, embrace innovation and digital transformation, and place service excellence at the centre of public administration.

We are committed to ensuring that these reforms reach small businesses, township enterprises, rural entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses and youth-owned enterprises that are disproportionately affected by administrative barriers.

The National Red Tape Reduction Campaign is a call to action for all stakeholders and partners to work together. By reducing unnecessary red tape, we can unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs and, in so doing, accelerate economic growth, economic inclusion and job creation.

This campaign will only succeed if government, business and civil society work together. Reducing red tape is a shared responsibility and a shared opportunity.

We need every entrepreneur to report challenges and share their experiences. We need every official to actively cut red tape. We need every partner to hold us accountable.

Today’s launch is not a once-off. It marks the beginning of a sustained programme of reform and implementation. We are committed to measurable progress and shared accountability.

Programme Director,

We will make it easier to start, operate and grow a business in South Africa.

By cutting unnecessary bureaucracy, we will cut barriers to opportunity.

Together, we will build a business environment where ideas thrive, jobs grow and our economy prospers.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates