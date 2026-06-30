South African Human Rights Commission calls for peace and adherence to the rule of law during the 30 June marches

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) notes the ongoing protest marches against the challenges of illegal migration and further acknowledges the planned marches on 30 June 2026.

The Commission acknowledges that the right to protest is a fundamental right guaranteed in terms of the South African Constitution. When exercised lawfully, the right to protest gives people a voice, strengthens participatory democracy, promotes accountability and advances human rights.

The Commission therefore calls on everyone to ensure that all protests remain peaceful, and that any demonstrations are conducted lawfully, in a manner that does not incite violence, intimidation, hate speech or damage to property.

Government has declared 30 June 2026 a normal working day, therefore many workers will be expected to report for duty as usual in line with their employment obligations. Those in the transportation industry will be expected to ferry workers to and from work.

As a result, the Commission reminds protestors that the right to protest does not supersede other rights and must be exercised while respecting the rights of those who will be commuting to and from work on the day.

In the month of June, the Commission, as mandated to promote, protect and monitor the observance of human rights, engaged with members of the public, civil society, government and United Nations organs to ensure that human rights prevail during the anticipated nationwide marches.

The Commission calls on law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint while discharging their duty to maintain law and order and to ensure the safety of all members of the public.

The Commission further calls on government, together with the private sector and other role players, to urgently address unemployment, socio-economic rights, porous borders and crime to ensure that people do not only speak about their human rights as enshrined in the Constitution, but enjoy them.

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