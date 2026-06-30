MEC Anroux Marais condemns triple murder in Gugulethu and calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has strongly condemned the brutal murder of three people in Kanana Informal Settlement, Gugulethu, on Saturday evening.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by yet another senseless act of violence that has claimed three lives and left families and the broader community devastated. We cannot allow this level of criminality to become the norm in our communities. Those responsible for this heinous crime must be identified, apprehended and brought before the courts to face the full might of the law,” Minister Marais said.

Minister Marais welcomed the involvement of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit in the investigation and urged anyone who may have information that could assist investigators to come forward.

Community cooperation remains critical in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

Residents can report information anonymously by contacting the SAPS Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111, submitting tips through the MySAPS mobile application, or reporting criminal activity to the City of Cape Town's Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.

“The fight against violent crime requires all of us to stand together. Every piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove crucial in bringing these perpetrators to justice. We must not allow fear to silence our communities. Together, we can help restore safety and protect innocent lives,” Minister Marais concluded.

Enquiries:

Kurt Nefdt

Acting MLO to Minister Anroux Marais

Cell: 084 285 1975

E-mail: Kurt.Nefdt@westerncape.gov.za

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