A' Bathroom and Sanitary Ware Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Award

A' Bathroom and Sanitary Ware Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from bathroom designers, sanitary ware manufacturers and wellness innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards. The A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards are open for entries by Sanitary Ware Designers, Bathroom Furniture Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Ceramic Artists, Bathroom Interior Designers, Plumbing System Designers, Bathroom Furniture Brands, Sanitary Ware Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Design Engineers, Bathroom Furniture Manufacturers, Sanitary Ware Brands, Product Designers, Bathroom Fixture Specialists, Bath and Spa Design Consultants, Sanitary Ware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were expertly created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition offers free preliminary participation, Sanitary Ware Designers, Bathroom Furniture Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Ceramic Artists, Bathroom Interior Designers, Plumbing System Designers, Bathroom Furniture Brands, Sanitary Ware Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Design Engineers, Bathroom Furniture Manufacturers, Sanitary Ware Brands, Product Designers, Bathroom Fixture Specialists, Bath and Spa Design Consultants, Sanitary Ware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Sanitary Ware Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Sanitary Ware Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in bathroom furniture and sanitary ware design, the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through hygienic, water-efficient and user-centered bathroom solutions. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting products that improve comfort, accessibility, sustainability and everyday well-being, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers and manufacturers to develop bathroom environments that support healthier and more comfortable lifestyles.Sanitary Ware Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards will be granted the prestigious international A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Sanitary Ware Awards.The following are some innovative bathroom products that could be submitted to A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards : Toilets, Sinks, Bathtubs, Walk-In Showers, Bidets, Water-Saving Faucets, Urinals, Washbasins and More. Sanitary Ware Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/56 Prize for Good Sanitary Ware DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Sanitary Ware Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Sanitary Ware Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards.Sanitary Ware Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, bathroom design professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=56 to see past winners of the A' International Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/56 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, engineering and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the enduring value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, manufacturers and organizations to create meaningful products and environments, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through responsible and thoughtful design. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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