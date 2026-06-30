HUNTING/HER Headhunter Talk with EnBW Board Member & CHRO Colette Rückert-Hennen

Female Executive Search, Diversity and Female Leadership: What Really Works – Practical Insights from One of Europe's Leading Energy Companies

The executive search firm HUNTING/HER HR-Partners specializes in placing women in leadership positions and is a market leader in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.” — Handelszeitung (Switzerland)

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many companies and organizations have set ambitious goals to increase the number of women in leadership positions. But which measures actually lead to sustainable change? What makes the search for female executives different in the context of Female Executive Search ? Which approaches work in practice – and which do not?These and other questions will be explored by female executive search partners Nina Bransch and Fiona Ruff in the next HUNTING/HER Headhunter Talk with EnBW Board Member Colette Rückert-Hennen. What specific initiatives has EnBW successfully implemented to promote women in leadership? What does it take to embed diversity and female leadership as a core business strategy rather than treating it as a stand-alone HR topic? How were leaders and the wider organization engaged throughout the process? Which challenges had to be overcome – and most importantly, what results and learnings emerged along the way?The discussion will focus not on theory, but on real-world business experience – including measures that did not deliver the desired results. After all, some of the most valuable insights emerge when organizations have to adapt, learn, and try new approaches.Join us for an open conversation about successful strategies, measurable progress, and honest lessons learned from a long-term transformation journey.The talk is aimed at CEOs, senior executives, HR leaders, and anyone interested in increasing the representation of women in leadership positions and leveraging diversity as a driver of business success.Thursday, July 2, 202612:00 – 1:00 PM (CEST)Registration: https://huntingher.com/blog #TeamHuntingHer #StrongerTogetherAbout Our Guest: Colette Rückert-HennenColette Rückert-Hennen has been a Member of the Board of Management and Labor Director of EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG since 2019. A fully qualified lawyer, she brings more than 30 years of leadership and transformation experience across multiple industries and is responsible for areas including HR Strategy & Transformation, Legal, and Compliance at EnBW.As a long-standing CHRO and Labor Director, she has led numerous transformation initiatives and has dedicated many years to advancing female talent and increasing the representation of women in leadership positions."The executive search firm HUNTING/HER HR-Partners specializes in placing women in leadership positions and is a market leader in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria.“ — Handelszeitung (Switzerland)

Female Executive Search

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