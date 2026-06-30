Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at the BrainSAT satellite services and Thuraya satellite phone launch, 30 Jun

Deputy President Paul Mashatile to deliver keynote address at the BrainSAT satellite services and Thuraya satellite phone launch

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, deliver a keynote address at the launch of BrainSAT South Africa’s satellite services and the unveiling of the next-generation Thuraya satellite phone in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The launch comes as part of the outcome of the Deputy President’s visit to the UAE in April 2024, where he met with various companies that provide satellite technology. One of the key results of those engagements was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Space42 and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. Space42 is partnering with BrainSAT South Africa to enable this MOU.

BrainSAT South Africa provides integrated satellite communication solutions to government, business and industry, delivering secure voice, broadband and data connectivity services across a range of sectors.

Through its strategic partnership with Space42, a leading global SpaceTech company, BrainSAT South Africa leverages advanced satellite infrastructure and technologies to extend world-class satellite communication services throughout South Africa and the African continent.

The launch marks an important milestone in advancing South Africa’s digital connectivity agenda by expanding access to secure and reliable satellite communication services that support socio-economic development, innovation and improved connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

In his keynote address, the Deputy President is expected to underscore the importance of digital transformation as a catalyst for economic growth, investment and job creation. He will further highlight the strategic role of satellite communications in strengthening national connectivity, bridging the digital divide and improving access to services in remote communities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Time: 17:00

Venue: Polo Room, Inanda Club, Sandton

Members of the media interested in covering the launch are kindly requested to submit their details, including full name, media house, ID/passport number and role, to Ms Linah Ledwaba on 066 240 7635.

Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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