Australia's investment in data center construction will exceed 4.1 billion dollars in direct spending this year

Sarens works in data centers

Sarens has extensive experience in data center installation thanks to its fully automated robotic skate technology, which accelerates project delivery times

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia continues to make a strong commitment to creating a robust national data center infrastructure to meet the rising demand for services related to artificial intelligence. Thus, while investment in the construction of new centers reached 3.8 billion dollars in 2025, forecasts from the consulting firm MDPI indicate that it will exceed 4.1 billion dollars in 2026. For its part, the consulting firm Westpac points to an unprecedented investment of more than 155 billion dollars through 2040 and the creation of more than 400,000 jobs during this period.This heavy investment in construction will also be accompanied by significant logistical challenges. In addition to the tasks directly related to erecting new data centers, companies in the sector face the need to transport and install new servers and cooling systems, which are typically very heavy and delicate. Since these must be located in highly enclosed and confined rooms and environments, the risk of damaging either the infrastructure itself or these devices increases exponentially. Sarens , world leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services, possesses extensive international experience in projects related to the installation of new data centers and all the devices necessary for their commissioning. The company specializes in maneuvering and positioning heavy technical loads in highly restricted and confined environments using its specialized machinery. From integrated planning, material lifting, transport, and execution, Sarens participates in all necessary phases of data center construction. The company provides innovative solutions such as its fully automated robotic skates for loads up to 50 tons, which accelerate project delivery times without putting the internal architecture of the centers at risk.The commitment to data center construction in Australia aligns with the Australian National AI Plan launched by the Federal Government. This plan establishes the economic strategy for the entire country and recognizes the importance of data centers as an indispensable backbone for training AI models and deploying greater computing capacity nationwide. This initiative also includes a preferential investment plan and a clearer regulatory environment to attract major global developers to the country, achieve greater data sovereignty, and promote higher energy efficiency in the new infrastructures.According to Wim Jobse, Regional Director of Sarens in Oceania: “We are facing a clearly historic moment for Australia, where the commitment to artificial intelligence is driving an unprecedented investment in the construction of new data centers. Because these are highly controlled environments with limited space, it is essential to have highly specific machinery and specialized personnel who can guarantee that projects are developed under the highest conditions of safety and efficiency. Sarens has extensive international experience in this regard, making us a proven strategic partner for the national construction sector.”Globally, Sarens has consolidated its position as a key strategic partner in the expansion of digital infrastructure, thanks to its ability to execute both heavy outdoor logistics and high-precision indoor installation in highly complex environments. In large-scale projects across mature markets in Europe and North America, the company routinely handles the over-the-road transport of oversized modules using SPMT platforms, as well as the critical lifting of gigantic cooling systems, backup generators, and external electrical substations using specialized cranes. This robust outdoor engineering is meticulously complemented by its indoor technology, as demonstrated in its project in Chonburi, Thailand. There, the team utilized fully automated robotic skates and skidding systems to precisely introduce and position critical 50-ton loads within the enclosed and confined environment of the building, ensuring project continuity without disrupting the sensitive structures of the data center.

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