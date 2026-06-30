Construction Waste Recycling Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 5.1% CAGR By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Construction Waste Recycling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The construction waste recycling sector is gaining considerable traction as sustainability becomes a top priority across the globe. With increasing construction activities and tighter environmental regulations, this market is set to experience steady growth. Let’s delve into the current landscape, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the industry’s future.

Construction Waste Recycling Market Size and Forecast Through 2030

The construction waste recycling market has shown consistent growth recently, with its size expected to rise from $19.71 billion in 2025 to $20.67 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This expansion reflects the ongoing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the rise in construction and demolition waste generated worldwide. The market’s growth during this period is also supported by stricter environmental regulations limiting landfill use, early adoption of recycling practices in developed countries, and a growing emphasis on conserving resources within the construction industry.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to accelerate further, reaching $25.22 billion by 2030 with a slightly higher CAGR of 5.1%. Key factors behind this surge include increasingly stringent global sustainability mandates, widespread adoption of circular economy models in construction, and growing demand for eco-friendly building materials. Additionally, investments in smart waste management systems and advanced recycling technologies are expected to fuel this momentum. Notable trends include increased use of circular construction methods to reduce landfill waste, higher demand for recycled aggregates in sustainable infrastructure, more widespread application of advanced material recovery facilities, the rise of deconstruction techniques over traditional demolition, and greater integration of sustainable building certifications promoting recycling efforts.

Understanding Construction Waste Recycling and Its Benefits

Construction waste recycling involves collecting and processing debris from construction and demolition activities, such as concrete, wood, metals, and bricks. These recovered materials are then repurposed or transformed into new construction products. This process not only minimizes landfill disposal but also conserves natural resources by reducing the need for virgin raw materials, contributing to environmental sustainability and resource efficiency in the construction sector.

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Environmental Concerns as a Major Growth Catalyst

Growing awareness of environmental issues is a significant force driving the construction waste recycling market’s expansion. Problems such as pollution, climate change, and resource depletion, often worsened by deforestation for urban and agricultural development, have heightened the need for sustainable waste management. Recycling construction waste plays a critical role in mitigating these concerns by cutting down landfill volumes, preserving materials like concrete, metal, and wood for reuse, and lowering pollution and carbon emissions linked to raw material extraction and disposal. For example, in September 2024, the European Court of Auditors reported that the EU aims to increase organically farmed agricultural land from 10.5% in 2022 to 25% by 2030, showing a wider trend toward sustainability. These environmental priorities continue to propel demand for construction waste recycling solutions.

Regional Overview of the Construction Waste Recycling Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for construction waste recycling and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market analysis covers a wide range of geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional growth patterns and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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