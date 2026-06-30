A' Smart Living Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Smart Living and Home Automation Design Award

A' Smart Living Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from smart home designers, IoT innovators and home automation developers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards. The A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards are open for entries by Smart Living Designers , Home Automation Experts, Industrial Design Studios, Smart Home Brands, Home Automation Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Electronic Engineers, Software Developers, User Experience Designers, Interaction Designers, Product Designers, IoT Specialists, AI Developers, Smart Home Consultants, Smart Living Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were intelligently designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition provides complimentary preliminary participation, Smart Living Designers, Home Automation Experts, Industrial Design Studios, Smart Home Brands, Home Automation Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Electronic Engineers, Software Developers, User Experience Designers, Interaction Designers, Product Designers, IoT Specialists, AI Developers, Smart Home Consultants, Smart Living Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Smart Living Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Smart Living Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in smart living and home automation design, the A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through connected technologies, intelligent automation and human-centered innovation. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting solutions that improve convenience, energy efficiency, security and digital connectivity, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, engineers and technology companies to create smarter living environments that enhance everyday life.Smart Living Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards will be granted the internationally respected A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Smart Living Awards.The following are some innovative smart living solutions that could be submitted to A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards : Smart Thermostats, Automated Lighting Systems, Intelligent Security Cameras, Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Smart Door Locks, Voice-Activated Assistants, AI-Enabled Connected Appliances, Automated Irrigation Systems and More. Smart Living Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/160 Award for Good Smart Living DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Smart Living Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Smart Living Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards.Smart Living Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, smart home professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=160 to see past winners of the A' International Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/160 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Smart Living AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, engineering and innovation. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the enduring value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, engineers, companies and technology organizations to create meaningful and forward-looking solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster innovation and contribute positively to society through responsible design and intelligent technologies. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Smart Living and Home Automation Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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