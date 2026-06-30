The Department for Communities is seeking views, through a public consultation, on proposals to raise awareness about what social housing tenancy fraud is about and why it is important to address; to strengthen legislative powers around tenancy fraud; and to put measures in place to support and protect those impacted by tenancy fraud.
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Proposals to strengthen legislation to prevent and address social housing tenancy fraud in Northern Ireland - Rural needs impact assessment
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