Connected Airside Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Analyzes Demand Trends & Competitive Positioning in 2030

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The Business Research Company's Connected Airside Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The connected airside personal protective equipment (PPE) market is rapidly evolving as airports increasingly turn to smart technologies to enhance safety and operational efficiency. With advancements in IoT and real-time monitoring, this sector is poised for significant expansion over the coming years. This overview explores the market’s size, growth drivers, key players, and regional outlook, highlighting the forces shaping its future trajectory.

Rising Market Size and Projected Growth of the Connected Airside PPE Market

The connected airside personal protective equipment market has experienced swift growth recently, reaching a value of $1.42 billion in 2025. It is expected to climb to $1.61 billion by 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This earlier expansion was driven by reliance on manual airside safety checks, limited use of IoT-enabled PPE in airport operations, a rise in airside accidents, the initial stages of digitizing ground operations, and the widespread use of conventional non-connected PPE.

Looking ahead, the market’s growth will continue strongly, with projections estimating a rise to $2.67 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.4%. Factors fueling this forecast include the broader implementation of real-time workforce monitoring systems, increased IoT-enabled smart PPE adoption, greater demand for predictive safety analytics, growth in integrated airport digital twin platforms, and stricter aviation safety regulations requiring automated compliance.

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Understanding Connected Airside PPE and Its Role

Connected airside personal protective equipment consists of advanced safety gear worn by airport ground and airside staff, which incorporates sensors, IoT connectivity, and tracking features. Its main function is to boost worker safety and improve operational oversight by providing real-time hazard notifications, enhancing situational awareness, and ensuring adherence to airport safety rules. Additionally, this technology aids in streamlining incident responses and coordinating workforce activities by continuously sending safety and location data to airport operations centers.

Digital Transformation as a Major Driver for Connected Airside PPE

The accelerating push for digital transformation in airport operations plays a key role in expanding the connected airside PPE market. Digital transformation involves adopting cutting-edge technologies to replace manual workflows, improving safety, operational efficiency, and visibility across airport functions. The surge in air travel recovery has increased passenger volumes and operational complexities, heightening the need for smarter, data-driven safety solutions. Connected airside PPE fits perfectly into this transition by enabling real-time personnel tracking and integration with airport IT systems, thus enhancing safety and coordination. For example, Airports Council International (ACI) World reported in April 2023 that 93% of airports globally maintained or increased their IT budgets in 2023, with total investments reaching about USD 6.8 billion to support digital initiatives.

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Increased Air Traffic as a Growth Catalyst for the Connected Airside PPE Market

The rising volume of air traffic is another significant factor driving growth in the connected airside PPE market. Air traffic, encompassing the number of passengers and aircraft movements in domestic and international air transport, has surged due to the resurgence of global travel and heightened passenger demand. This results in busier airports and more complex ground operations. Connected airside PPE aids in managing these challenges by enabling real-time monitoring of ground staff, boosting situational awareness, and lowering accident risks in increasingly congested airside environments. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers rose by 26.2% in July 2023 compared to the previous year, underscoring this trend.

Labor Cost Pressures Encouraging Adoption of Smart Connected PPE

Rising labor costs also contribute to the market’s expansion as organizations seek to improve worker productivity and safety through technology. Labor costs, including wages, benefits, and training, are increasing due to stricter labor laws and regulatory standards. Consequently, companies are turning to smart PPE solutions that enable automated safety alerts and real-time worker monitoring, reducing the need for manual supervision and minimizing incidents. This leads to operational efficiencies and cost savings. For instance, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 4.4% rise in unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector during the fourth quarter of 2025, driven largely by a 6.3% increase in hourly compensation.

Regional Market Distribution and Growth Outlook

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the connected airside personal protective equipment market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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