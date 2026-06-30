Commercial Vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market to Reach $16.96 Billion by 2030 at 15.9% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Commercial Vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is experiencing significant momentum, driven by an increasing emphasis on road safety and technological advancements in the transportation sector. As commercial vehicles become more equipped with sophisticated safety features, this market is set to expand rapidly in the coming years. Here, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key segments shaping the future of commercial vehicle ADAS.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for Commercial Vehicle ADAS

The commercial vehicle ADAS market has seen strong growth recently, expanding from $8.13 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.4 billion in 2026. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. Several factors have contributed to this rise, including stricter road safety regulations targeting commercial vehicles, the growing adoption of basic driver assistance technologies, increased demand for commercial freight transport, early implementations of camera-based safety systems, and proactive accident reduction programs by fleet operators.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $16.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.9%. This forecasted expansion is fueled by the progress in autonomous commercial vehicle technology, a surge in demand for fleet safety optimization solutions, the growth of electric and connected commercial vehicle networks, wider integration of AI-driven driver assistance systems, and tighter safety regulations for heavy vehicles on a global scale. Emerging trends during this period include AI-based predictive collision avoidance systems, broader deployment of connected fleet telematics with real-time monitoring, integration of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication for safety, enhanced accuracy through sensor fusion, and increased use of semi-autonomous driving features in heavy commercial vehicles.

Understanding Commercial Vehicle ADAS and Its Safety Functions

Commercial vehicle ADAS comprises a collection of technologies designed to assist drivers in trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles for safer operation. Utilizing sensors, cameras, and radar systems, these solutions provide critical features such as collision warnings, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking. Such technologies play a vital role in minimizing accidents and enhancing overall road safety for commercial transport.

View the full commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance systems (adas) market report:

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Key Factors Propelling Market Growth Due to Rising Road Accidents

An uptrend in road accidents is expected to significantly boost growth within the commercial vehicle ADAS market. Over-speeding remains a major cause of these accidents, as it diminishes driver control and reaction time, leading to a higher likelihood of collisions. ADAS technologies combat this by continuously monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings, issuing alerts, or activating automatic braking when unsafe conditions or potential crashes are detected. For example, in June 2025, data from the Transport Accident Commission in Australia revealed that fatalities on Victorian roads rose from 287 in the previous year to 296, marking a 9% increase. This rise in road accidents highlights the urgent need for advanced safety systems in commercial vehicles, supporting market expansion.

Regional Market Trends and Growth Outlook for Commercial Vehicle ADAS

In 2025, North America represented the largest share of the commercial vehicle ADAS market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional developments and opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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