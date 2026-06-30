SIOResin Launches Matte Leather Anti-Graffiti Nano Coating for Premium Leather Protection

SioResin Matte Leather Anti-Graffiti Nano Coating for Premium Leather

With an approximately 3 μm nano coating, up to 130 m²/L coverage, and up to five years of protection. Helps preserve the beauty and durability of leather

SIO-6311Y significantly improves stain resistance while fully maintaining the natural matte appearance and soft touch of leather, making it highly suitable for automotive applications.” — Doug

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand grows for premium leather products with elegant matte finishes and longer service life, SIOResin has introduced SIO-6311Y Matte Leather Anti-Graffiti Nano Coating , a next-generation protective coating designed to help preserve the appearance, durability, and value of natural and synthetic leather.Developed using a hybrid nano technology combining modified silane polymers, nano silica, and flexible polyurethane chemistry, SIO-6311Y forms an ultra-thin protective layer that chemically bonds with the leather surface. Unlike conventional leather creams or waxes that simply create a temporary film, the coating becomes part of the leather surface while maintaining its original softness, flexibility, breathability, and tactile feel.With a dry film thickness of approximately 3 μm, the transparent coating delivers a refined matte finish without changing the leather's natural texture or appearance.Details： https://www.sioresin.com/silicone-resin/sio-6311y-matte-leather-anti-graffiti-nano-protective-coating.html Protection Against Everyday ContaminationLeather products are exposed daily to dust, beverages, food residue, sweat, shoe polish, body oils, and wax, all of which can gradually reduce their appearance and service life. SIO-6311Y creates a low-surface-energy nano barrier that helps minimize contaminant adhesion, making routine cleaning easier while preserving the original condition of premium leather.The coating is also engineered to help reduce permanent staining caused by oil-based contaminants such as lipstick, paint, ballpoint pen ink, engine oil, industrial pigments, and asphalt. By limiting stain penetration into leather fibers, SIO-6311Y helps maintain the appearance of leather used in automotive interiors, luxury furniture, hospitality seating, handbags, footwear, and other high-value applications.Long-Term Leather PreservationBeyond stain protection, SIO-6311Y helps reduce environmental aging caused by ultraviolet radiation, oxidation, repeated flexing, and everyday wear. The breathable nano coating contributes to protecting leather against drying, hardening, cracking, fading, wrinkles, and abrasion while maintaining a transparent, flexible, and virtually invisible finish.In addition to extending the service life of leather products, the coating helps preserve the leather's natural softness, flexibility, and premium tactile feel without creating an artificial glossy surface.High Performance with Minimal Film ThicknessAlthough the cured coating is only approximately 3 μm thick, SIO-6311Y delivers comprehensive protection with excellent material efficiency.Typical product characteristics include:Dry film thickness: Approximately 3 μmCoverage: Up to 130 m²/LAdhesion: ≤ Grade 1Full cure: Approximately 24 hoursExpected service life: Up to 5 years under normal indoor conditionsExecutive PerspectiveCommenting on the launch, Mr. Ng, Chief Executive Officer of SIOResin, said:"Leather protection should never come at the expense of leather's natural beauty. SIO-6311Y was developed to deliver premium matte aesthetics together with durable nano-scale protection against stains, aging, and everyday wear. We believe this technology will help manufacturers create leather products that stay cleaner, last longer, and maintain their luxury appearance throughout their service life."Applications Across Premium Leather IndustriesAccording to SIOResin, SIO-6311Y is suitable for a wide range of premium leather applications, including luxury furniture, automotive interiors, aviation seating, yacht interiors, hospitality furniture, designer handbags, footwear, office furniture, and commercial transportation seating.As manufacturers continue seeking solutions that extend product life while reducing maintenance requirements, advanced nano protective coatings are expected to play an increasingly important role in next-generation leather finishing technologies. By combining invisible protection with an elegant matte appearance, SIO-6311Y offers a practical solution for protecting premium leather without compromising its authentic look and feel.AvailabilitySIOResinSIO-6311Y is available in 25kg packaging and offers a shelf life of 12 months when stored under appropriate conditions.About SIOResinSIOResin (Guangzhou SIO New Material) is a leading manufacturer specializing in the development of sustainable products and advanced technologies in the field of new materials. The company offers professional, application-oriented solutions including water-based polyurethane, water-based acrylic resin, water-based UV-curing resin, silicone resin , silicone rubber, additives, and curing agents, among others. These products have been widely adopted across diverse industries such as coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biotechnology, automotive, and other high-tech sectors. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, SIOResin supports manufacturers in achieving high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions tailored to their specific production needs.Leveraging extensive expertise in organosilicone chemistry and surface engineering, the company develops innovative material solutions for the coatings, leather, automotive, construction, electronics, textile, and advanced manufacturing industries.Through continuous investment in research and product innovation, SIOResin remains committed to helping customers improve product durability, surface functionality, and environmental performance with high-value specialty materials.please visit https://www.sioresin.com or contact the SIOResin technical support team.More Products:For more information about SIO-6311Y Matte Leather Anti-Graffiti Nano Coating or to request samples, please visit https://www.sioresin.com or contact sales@sioresin.comBlog: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/ === Media contact ===Mia LeeSIO New Materials+86 13037222576sales@sioresin.com

The current video is not subtitled, try requesting AI subtitles. How to Protect Premium Leather from Ink, Oil & Stains?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.