Vidya Bharati Foundation of America to Host Annual Gala Honoring Education, Innovation and Philanthropy

Vidya Bharati USA f1 Vidya Bharati USA f2

Legendary entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande to headline July 12 event at Boston Marriott Burlington

Vidyabharati offers the quality education India can afford and prepares students to achieve the highest society allows for Rs 100 a day!” — Satish Jha

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BURLINGTON, Mass., July 2026 — The Vidya Bharati Foundation of America will host its Annual Gala 2026 on Sunday, July 12, at the Boston Marriott Burlington, bringing together distinguished leaders from education, business, technology, philanthropy and public policy in support of one of the world's largest education movements.The evening will feature legendary entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande as Guest of Honor, along with Pooja Ika, Founder and CEO of Nirvana Health, senior leadership from NITI Aayog, the leadership of Vidya Bharati from India, prominent professors, innovators, entrepreneurs and community leaders from across New England and beyond.The gala celebrates Vidya Bharati's mission of transforming lives through value-based education. With more than 14,000 schools serving over 3 million students across India, the organization is among the world's largest volunteer-led educational movements."Each year, the generosity of our supporters demonstrates the extraordinary commitment of the Indian-American community to expanding educational opportunity," said Satish Jha , Board Member of the Vidya Bharati Foundation of America. "We are deeply excited by the remarkable support from distinguished leaders who are joining this year's gala. Their participation reflects a shared belief that investing in children is the most enduring investment any society can make."The inaugural Boston-area gala generated exceptional support, raising $2.6 million toward the establishment of a new Vidya Bharati school in Punjab. Building on that success, this year's gala will expand its focus to help strengthen educational opportunities in Bihar, while continuing to advance innovative learning initiatives across India.Guests will hear inspiring stories of educational transformation, explore emerging approaches to technology-enabled learning, and learn how philanthropy can help shape the future of millions of children.The gala is expected to attract business executives, entrepreneurs, academics, philanthropists, healthcare leaders, and members of the Indian-American community committed to advancing education and nation-building.Media ContactMona ChopraPresident, Vidya Bharati New EnglandPhone: 508-333-6543Email: info@vbne.org | mona.chopra@gmail.com

Vidya Bharati Gala 2026 Invitation

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