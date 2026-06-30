Vidya Bharati Foundation of America to Host Annual Gala Honoring Education, Innovation and Philanthropy
Legendary entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande to headline July 12 event at Boston Marriott Burlington
The evening will feature legendary entrepreneur and philanthropist Desh Deshpande as Guest of Honor, along with Pooja Ika, Founder and CEO of Nirvana Health, senior leadership from NITI Aayog, the leadership of Vidya Bharati from India, prominent professors, innovators, entrepreneurs and community leaders from across New England and beyond.
The gala celebrates Vidya Bharati's mission of transforming lives through value-based education. With more than 14,000 schools serving over 3 million students across India, the organization is among the world's largest volunteer-led educational movements.
"Each year, the generosity of our supporters demonstrates the extraordinary commitment of the Indian-American community to expanding educational opportunity," said Satish Jha, Board Member of the Vidya Bharati Foundation of America. "We are deeply excited by the remarkable support from distinguished leaders who are joining this year's gala. Their participation reflects a shared belief that investing in children is the most enduring investment any society can make."
The inaugural Boston-area gala generated exceptional support, raising $2.6 million toward the establishment of a new Vidya Bharati school in Punjab. Building on that success, this year's gala will expand its focus to help strengthen educational opportunities in Bihar, while continuing to advance innovative learning initiatives across India.
Guests will hear inspiring stories of educational transformation, explore emerging approaches to technology-enabled learning, and learn how philanthropy can help shape the future of millions of children.
The gala is expected to attract business executives, entrepreneurs, academics, philanthropists, healthcare leaders, and members of the Indian-American community committed to advancing education and nation-building.
Media Contact
Mona Chopra
President, Vidya Bharati New England
Phone: 508-333-6543
Email: info@vbne.org | mona.chopra@gmail.com
Satish Jha
Pinewood Systems
+91 99100 22922
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Vidya Bharati Gala 2026 Invitation
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.