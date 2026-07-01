North America Mobility as a Service Market to Reach US$ 217.0 Bn by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 21.4% During 2026–2033

North America Mobility as a Service

North America Mobility as a Service Market expands with rising ride hailing adoption, shared transportation, and digital mobility innovations.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is witnessing remarkable growth as digital transportation platforms continue transforming urban mobility. Mobility as a Service integrates multiple transportation options, including ride hailing, shared transportation, and public transit, into a single digital platform, offering users greater convenience and flexibility. According to Persistence Market Research, the North America Mobility as a Service market is expected to reach US$55.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow to US$217.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth is supported by rising urbanization, increasing consumer preference for flexible transportation, and advancements in digital payment and navigation technologies. Ride hailing services represent the dominant category with a market value of US$24.0 billion, reflecting strong consumer demand for on-demand transportation. Shared transportation leads another major category with a value of US$26.8 billion, driven by cost-effective and sustainable travel solutions. The U.S. accounts for 89% of the regional market due to its advanced transportation infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital mobility platforms, and continuous investments in smart mobility technologies.

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Quick Stats

• Historical Market Value (2020): US$19.1 Billion

• Current Market Value (2026): US$55.8 Billion

• Projected Market Value (2033): US$217.0 Billion

• CAGR (2026–2033): 21.4%

• Incremental Opportunity: US$161.1 Billion

• Leading Region: U.S. (89%)

• Dominant Category: Ride Hailing Services – US$24.0 Billion

• Top-ranking Category: Shared Transportation – US$26.8 Billion

Market Segmentation

By Service Type

• Ride Hailing Services

• Ride Sharing Services

• Public Transport Services

• Micro Mobility Services

• Car Sharing Services

By Transportation Type

• Public Transportation

• Private Transportation

• Shared Transportation

By Payment Type

• On-demand

• Subscription-based

By Business Model

• Business-to-Consumer

• Business-to-Business

• Peer-to-Peer

By Region

• U.S.

• Canada

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence & Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

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Regional Insights

United States

The United States dominates the North America Mobility as a Service market with an 89% share. Strong digital infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and widespread adoption of ride hailing applications continue driving market growth. Investments in smart city initiatives and connected transportation systems further strengthen the country's leadership position.

Canada

Canada continues to experience increasing adoption of Mobility as a Service platforms as consumers seek convenient and integrated transportation options. Growing urbanization and expanding digital transportation services are encouraging greater use of shared mobility solutions. Continued innovation in mobility technologies supports market development across major metropolitan areas.

Mexico

Mexico is witnessing gradual growth in Mobility as a Service adoption as digital transportation platforms become more accessible. Increasing urban populations and demand for affordable transportation options are contributing to market expansion. Improved mobile connectivity is expected to encourage wider acceptance of integrated mobility services.

Market Drivers

The rapid adoption of digital transportation platforms remains one of the strongest drivers of the North America Mobility as a Service market. Consumers increasingly prefer integrated mobility solutions that allow them to access multiple transportation services through a single digital platform. Growing smartphone usage, real-time route planning, and digital payment technologies have significantly improved user convenience.

Another important growth driver is the increasing demand for shared mobility services. Consumers are choosing flexible transportation alternatives that reduce travel costs and improve accessibility. Ride hailing and shared transportation solutions continue gaining popularity due to convenience and efficiency. Rising investments in smart transportation infrastructure further support the long-term expansion of Mobility as a Service across North America.

Market Opportunities

The North America Mobility as a Service market offers significant opportunities through continued digital transformation and smart mobility initiatives. Increasing investments in connected transportation ecosystems are enabling service providers to deliver seamless travel experiences. Expanding integration of multiple transportation modes into unified platforms is expected to enhance customer convenience and support long-term market growth.

The projected incremental opportunity of US$161.1 billion highlights the substantial growth potential available during the forecast period. Continued expansion of ride hailing services, shared transportation, and digital mobility applications is expected to create new revenue opportunities. Companies investing in advanced mobility technologies and integrated transportation platforms are well positioned to benefit from future market expansion.

Companies Covered in North America Mobility as a Service Market

• Lyft, Inc.

• Intel Corporation (Moovit)

• Uber Technologies, Inc.

• BlaBlaCar

• Grab Holdings Limited

• Free Now

• SkedGo

• moovel North America, LLC.

• Fluidtime

• Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

• Citymapper

• MaaS Global

• FOD Mobility UK Ltd.

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FAQ's

➤ What are the main factors influencing the North America Mobility as a Service Market?

Increasing digital transportation adoption, ride hailing demand, and shared mobility services are the major growth drivers.

➤ Which companies are the major sources in this industry?

Leading companies include Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation (Moovit), MaaS Global, and Citymapper.

➤ What are the market's opportunities, risks, and general structure?

The market offers opportunities through digital mobility expansion while facing regulatory and integration challenges.

➤ Which of the top North America Mobility as a Service Market companies compare in terms of sales, revenue, and prices?

The market includes major participants such as Lyft, Uber Technologies, Intel Corporation (Moovit), BlaBlaCar, and Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

➤ Which businesses serve as the North America Mobility as a Service Market's distributors, traders, and dealers?

The market is supported by integrated mobility platform providers, ride hailing companies, and shared transportation service providers.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The North America Mobility as a Service market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2033, supported by increasing digital mobility adoption, expanding ride hailing services, and growing shared transportation networks. Continuous investments in smart mobility technologies, integrated transportation platforms, and connected urban infrastructure are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities, positioning the market for sustained long-term expansion.

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