Dr. Melissa Simmons Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Melissa Simmons, public school business consultant and women’s leadership coach, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how confident, solutions-focused leadership can transform challenges into opportunities for growth and impact.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Simmons explores why the most effective leaders embrace problems rather than avoid them, and breaks down how strategic thinking, accountability, and confidence can help individuals lead with authority, create stronger organizations, and empower others to succeed.Melissa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/dr-melissa-simmons

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