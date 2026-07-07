CMMC Readiness Becomes a Business Priority Ahead of the Compliance Deadline

Schedule a CMMC Compliance Audit with Eclipse Networks

As CMMC requirements reach subcontractors, Atlanta-based MSP helps defense suppliers stay compliant.

Most of the businesses caught by this don't think of themselves as defense contractors. They're a manufacturer, a construction firm, an engineering shop. ” — Steve Ryerse, co-founder of Eclipse Networks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major cybersecurity compliance deadline is approaching for businesses that work with the U.S. Department of Defense. Ahead of the 2026 Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) enforcement milestone, Atlanta-based Eclipse Networks is working with small and mid-sized businesses across the Southeast to help them evaluate their cybersecurity posture and prepare for the new requirements.

CMMC became a binding contract requirement on November 10, 2025, when the program took effect under the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS). The requirements do not stop at large prime contractors. They "flow down" the supply chain: a prime must verify that any subcontractor handling sensitive federal information meets the required CMMC level before awarding work. The Department of Defense estimates the affected defense industrial base at roughly 220,000 companies, most of them small and mid-sized businesses.

The pressure increases on November 10, 2026, the start of Phase 2, when the Department of Defense can begin requiring independent, third-party Level 2 certification as a condition of award on applicable contracts involving Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Because a third-party assessment commonly takes six to twelve months to prepare for and complete, companies expecting a Level 2 requirement have a narrow window to act.

"Most of the businesses caught by this don't think of themselves as defense contractors," said Steve Ryerse, co-founder of Eclipse Networks. "They're a manufacturer, a construction firm, an engineering shop. Some are two tiers down the supply chain handling drawings or specs that count as protected information. Our job is to help them figure out exactly what level applies to them, show them the gaps, and get them ready to pass an assessment and stay compliant after it."

Eclipse Networks supports CMMC readiness by evaluating a client's environment against the required CMMC level, closing control gaps, documenting the required System Security Plan, and managing the underlying security controls on an ongoing basis. The company is not a certifying body; formal certification is performed by an accredited third-party assessor. Eclipse's role is to get businesses assessment-ready and keep them compliant between assessments.

"Think of it like the relationship you might have with an accountant,” Ryerse explained. “The auditor is a separate party. They hold the authority, and that's by design. But you don't face an audit without getting your books in order first. We're the ones who get your house in order, document everything cleanly, and keep it that way year-round.”

The CMMC framework sorts requirements into three levels based on data sensitivity. Level 1 (Foundational) covers basic cyber hygiene for companies handling Federal Contract Information and is self-assessed. Level 2 (Advanced) is built on the 110 security requirements of NIST SP 800-171 for companies handling CUI. Level 3 (Expert) adds further controls for the most sensitive programs.

Companies that want to understand whether CMMC applies to them can contact Eclipse Networks for a readiness conversation.

About Eclipse Networks

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Atlanta, Eclipse Networks is a people-first managed IT and cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses across the Southeast. With offices in Atlanta, Cumming, and Fayetteville and its own private cloud data center, Eclipse delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance support, private and public cloud, VoIP, and co-managed IT — replacing complexity with clarity so technology supports growth.



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