House Passes Committee Bill to Reauthorize the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 7128, the TRIA Program Reauthorization Act of 2026, by a vote of 373-15. Sponsored by Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance Chairman Mike Flood (NE-01), this bipartisan bill reauthorizes the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program, ensuring continued stability in the marketplace, protecting American businesses, and providing certainty for insurers against acts of terrorism.

Full Committee Chairman French Hill (AR-02) said, “The purpose of TRIA is spelled out in the original law. The law states that TRIA is designed to provide for a transparent system of shared public and private compensation for insured losses resulting from acts of terrorism in order to protect consumers. That's the goal here: to give policyholders access to the financial protection they need and the confidence they need to build skyscrapers, sports venues, and malls, and employ workers that drive our economy.”

Watch Chairman Hill’s opening floor remarks here.

Watch Chairman Hill’s closing floor remarks here.

Subcommittee Chairman Flood said, “This legislation would reauthorize TRIA, the program established by Congress in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, through 2034. We are so fortunate that we have never seen a TRIA claim in the program's entire history, and I hope that we never, ever see one. However, if this program is going to continue to exist with a public backstop, we should ensure we update its charter to protect taxpayers in the event of future claims, and we should work to ensure the certification process is transparent.”

Watch Chairman Flood’s Floor remarks here.

###