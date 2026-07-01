NavigatingX Marks Two Years of Strategic Impact for Clients Across Twelve Countries

Strategy Consulting

Strategy consulting firm celebrates milestone anniversary,built on GTM strategy,pricing strategy spanning SaaS,fintech,agritech,pharmatech,and Web3 technologies

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NavigatingX, a boutique consulting firm helping businesses grow through commercial strategy, AI transformation, and pricing intelligence, celebrated two years since its founding on June 12, 2024.A Leap of Faith, Backed by 15 Years of ExperienceBefore starting NavigatingX, Raman spent 15 years in leadership roles at Amazon, McKinsey, Monitor Deloitte, and Gartner experience spanning growth strategy, digital transformation, and B2B sales that directly shaped how the firm approaches client works today. In June 2024, he stepped away from that path to build something of his own."Two years ago, this started as a vision and a leap of faith," said Raman Bhatia, Founder of NavigatingX. "After 15 years in leadership roles at Amazon, McKinsey, Monitor Deloitte, and Gartner, I wanted to build something on my own terms, and put that experience to work for clients who needed it most. None of it would have been possible without the trust of our clients, partners, team, mentors, and family who believed in us from day one."NavigatingX closed out its first year in June 2025 with six clients across the US, UK, and Middle East. Since then, the firm has broadened its footprint to include India, Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia growing both the range of clients it serves and the depth of expertise it brings to each engagement.Two Years of Growth for Clients and for the TeamIn its first two years, NavigatingX has delivered measurable impact across Big Tech, agritech, insurtech, pharmatech, and SaaS/AI startups spanning more than a dozen countries. Work has ranged from pricing architectures driving $14–33M in five-year total contract value impact, to a $600M+ agricultural AI roadmap targeting 120 million people, to go-to-market engagements unlocking $1.1–$1.8M in incremental revenue opportunities with 8–10% margin improvement potential. The firm has also improved per-customer profitability by 15% for a Web3 platform, supported capability-building for global enterprises, and guided early-stage founders from strategy to launch.That growth extends to the team as well. Analysts and consultants who joined early have built deep expertise across industries and geographies shaped by working directly alongside founders and operators on real, high-stakes decisions. It's an experience the team describes as one of the most valuable parts of the journey so far.What's Next for NavigatingXLooking ahead, NavigatingX ( https://navigatingx.com ) remains focused on what it has always done: helping clients navigate complex decisions with clarity and a bias toward real results while continuing to grow the expertise and reach that make that possible.

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