Kuvings Shares Mango Yuzu Sorbet Recipe Using the AUTO10S Cold Press Juicer

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This Mango Yuzu Sorbet combines frozen mango with yuzu juice for a vibrant tropical dessert.

IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise, fruit-based frozen desserts continue to be a popular way to enjoy seasonal produce at home. Sorbets made with frozen fruit offer a simple alternative to traditional ice cream while highlighting the natural sweetness and flavor of ripe fruit.｜ A Bright Summer Recipe with Mango and Yuzu Mango Yuzu Sorbet combines frozen mango with yuzu juice to create a refreshing dessert with a balance of sweetness and citrus. Yuzu, a fragrant citrus fruit commonly used in East Asian cuisine, adds a bright aroma and tart finish that complements ripe mango. When yuzu is unavailable, lemon juice can be used as an alternative.The recipe can be prepared using a slow juicer equipped with a frozen dessert or ice cream attachment that processes frozen fruit into a smooth sorbet-like texture.｜Mango Yuzu Sorbet RecipeIngredients- 6 cups frozen mango- 2–3 tbsp yuzu juice (or lemon juice)How to Make① Let the frozen mango thaw at room temperature for 5–10 minutes.② Pour the yuzu juice over the mango and toss gently.③ Install the Ice Cream Maker attachment on the Kuvings AUTO10S cold press Juicer.④ Turn on the juicer, leaving the smart cap open.⑤ Gradually feed the mango into the hopper.⑥ Scoop the sorbet into bowls and serve immediately, or garnish with fresh mint or additional fruit if desired.The naturally sweet mango and bright citrus notes of yuzu create a refreshing sorbet that's perfect for hot summer days.Kuvings demonstrated this recipe using the AUTO10S Slow Juicer fitted with its Ice Cream Maker attachment, one example of a kitchen appliance capable of preparing frozen fruit desserts in addition to juice.

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