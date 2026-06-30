IGNITE by FORVIA HELLA and Basemark Partner to Accelerate Automotive Augmented Reality

Tero Sarkkinen, Founder and CEO of Basemark, and Lukas Rott, COO at HELLA Ignite GmbH, signed the Memorandum of Understanding establishing the strategic partnership.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basemark and HELLA Ignite GmbH (Ignite by FORVIA HELLA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic partnership to expand Ignite’s Augmented Reality (AR) offering for automotive OEMs by integrating Basemark’s Rocksolidsoftware platform.Ignite develops software solutions for the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era, leveraging FORVIA HELLA’s deep expertise in vehicle electronics, lighting systems, and automotive integration. Augmented reality is a key area where Ignite is helping OEMs deliver next-generation driver experiences and safety-enhancing functions.Under the agreement, Ignite will integrate Basemark's Rocksolid platform into its existing automotive AR offering. Ignite brings established software, vehicle integration, and series-production expertise to deliver advanced AR use cases for OEMs. Adding Rocksolid's proven AR technology extends that toolkit toward future AR concepts, features, and functionalities. The partnership enables Ignite to advance its AR offering without building a development and runtime stack from scratch, reducing its own development complexity and program risk while giving OEMs scalable, series-production AR solutions faster and with greater confidence.Rocksolid provides an end-to-end AR development workflow, allowing applications to be created in Rocksolid Studio and deployed through the Rocksolid Engine across automotive hardware platforms. The platform supports the full lifecycle from rapid prototyping through validation and series production, helping OEMs streamline development and reduce time-to-market.“As automotive OEMs move toward software-defined vehicle architectures, they need AR solutions that are engineered for production from day one,” said Tero Sarkkinen, Founder and CEO of Basemark. “Ignite selected Rocksolid because it provides a proven path from concept to series production, enabling OEMs to deploy advanced AR experiences with lower integration risk, predictable performance, and production-grade quality.”“AR will be one of the defining interfaces of the software-defined vehicle – and it needs to be engineered with production in mind from the start. With Basemark's Rocksolid platform, we're combining their proven AR stack with Ignite's expertise in automotive software integration. This partnership gives OEMs a clear path to series production, without the typical complexity and program risk of building from scratch,” said Lukas Rott, COO at HELLA Ignite GmbH.About BasemarkBasemark is a leading provider of software and tooling solutions for professional HMI and Augmented Reality (AR) development in complex, real-time environments. Its flagship platform, Rocksolid, combines a visual design studio, SDK, and high-performance AR and graphics engines to support demanding HMI applications. With a focus on precision, low-latency rendering, and seamless integration of digital content into real-world environments, Basemark enables organizations to build immersive, production-ready experiences for automotive, defense, and beyond.For more information, visit: https://www.basemark.com/ About IGNITE by FORVIA HELLAFounded in 2024 and headquartered in Berlin, Ignite combines startup agility with deep automotive expertise - The Global Software Factory for Safe and Reliable Mobility. Our team brings together top talent in Software Engineering and AI to drive innovation in the era of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Our products build on FORVIA HELLA’s long-standing expertise in lighting, electronics, and vehicle integration. Leveraging this foundation, we develop scalable software solutions with real-world applicability, addressing the growing importance of SDVs. As software becomes a defining force in the automotive industry, FORVIA HELLA channels decades of experience into Ignite - a dedicated venture focused entirely on delivering innovative software solutions.For more information, visit: https://hella-ignite.com/

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