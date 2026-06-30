Copper Scrap Market Poised for Strong Surge US$ 67.6 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026-2033

Copper Scrap Market

Asia Pacific is set to lead the copper scrap market with a 38% share in 2026, driven by China, India’s EV growth, Japan’s recycling, and ASEAN manufacturing.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Copper Scrap Market is poised for remarkable expansion, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainable resource management, rapid industrialization, and the growing adoption of circular economy practices across major industries. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global copper scrap market is projected to grow from US$ 42.4 billion in 2026 to US$ 67.6 billion by 2033, registering a healthy CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Copper scrap has emerged as a strategic raw material for manufacturers aiming to reduce production costs while minimizing environmental impact. Recycling copper requires significantly less energy than primary copper extraction, making it a preferred choice for industries focused on reducing carbon emissions and improving operational efficiency. As governments worldwide strengthen recycling regulations and industries invest in sustainable manufacturing, the copper scrap market is expected to witness consistent growth over the coming years.

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Growing Demand for Sustainable Metal Recycling Drives Market Expansion

The increasing global focus on sustainability and resource conservation is one of the primary factors accelerating the demand for copper scrap. Recycling copper helps preserve natural resources while reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with mining activities. Manufacturers across electrical, construction, transportation, and industrial sectors are increasingly incorporating recycled copper into their production processes to meet environmental standards and enhance profitability. This transition toward eco-friendly manufacturing practices continues to strengthen market growth.

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Fuel Copper Consumption

Expanding urban infrastructure projects across developing and developed economies are significantly increasing copper consumption. Copper remains an essential material in electrical wiring, plumbing systems, telecommunications, and construction applications. As governments continue investing in smart cities, residential housing, commercial infrastructure, and public utilities, the availability and utilization of copper scrap become increasingly important in supporting growing material demand while maintaining cost efficiency.

Renewable Energy Projects Create New Growth Opportunities

The rapid deployment of renewable energy systems has become a significant growth catalyst for the copper scrap market. Solar farms, wind power installations, electric grids, and energy storage systems require substantial volumes of copper components. Manufacturers are increasingly relying on recycled copper to meet rising production requirements while aligning with sustainability objectives. This trend is expected to generate substantial opportunities for copper scrap suppliers throughout the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Production Accelerates Copper Scrap Utilization

The global shift toward electric mobility is creating strong demand for recycled copper materials. Electric vehicles require considerably higher quantities of copper than conventional automobiles due to their batteries, motors, charging infrastructure, and electrical systems. As automotive manufacturers expand EV production worldwide, copper scrap recycling has become an important supply source capable of supporting large-scale manufacturing while reducing dependence on newly mined copper.

Technological Advancements Improve Recycling Efficiency

Continuous technological innovations in metal sorting, automated processing, and refining technologies are enhancing the efficiency and quality of copper scrap recycling. Advanced separation techniques now enable recyclers to recover high-purity copper from increasingly complex waste streams. Improved recycling technologies are reducing operational costs, increasing recovery rates, and expanding the commercial viability of copper scrap processing, further strengthening market competitiveness.

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Circular Economy Initiatives Encourage Market Development

Governments and industries across the globe are actively promoting circular economy initiatives to maximize resource utilization and minimize industrial waste. Copper, being infinitely recyclable without losing its physical properties, plays a central role in these sustainability strategies. Regulatory support, favorable recycling policies, and increasing environmental awareness among manufacturers are encouraging greater investments in organized copper recycling infrastructure, creating long-term growth opportunities for market participants.

Expanding Industrial Manufacturing Strengthens Market Demand

Industrial machinery, heavy equipment manufacturing, and consumer goods production continue to generate substantial demand for recycled copper materials. Manufacturers increasingly prefer copper scrap due to its cost-effectiveness, stable supply, and comparable performance to primary copper. Growing industrial production across emerging economies is expected to maintain steady demand for copper scrap throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Scrap Type

• Copper Wire Scrap

• Copper Tubing Scrap

• Copper Sheets & Plates Scrap

• Copper Radiators Scrap

• Copper Turnings / Shavings

• Others

By Material Composition

• Pure Copper Scrap

• Alloyed Copper Scrap

By Purity Level

• High Purity

• Medium Purity

• Low Purity

By End-user

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Industrial Machinery & Equipment

• Consumer Goods

• Renewable Energy

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Company Insights

The global copper scrap market remains highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on recycling capacity expansion, technological innovation, strategic acquisitions, and sustainable sourcing initiatives to strengthen their market positions.

✦ Aurubis AG

✦ Sims Limited

✦ Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

✦ Commercial Metals Company

✦ European Metal Recycling Ltd.

✦ Glencore plc

✦ OmniSource Corporation

✦ Kuusakoski Group

✦ HKS Metals

✦ David J. Joseph Company

Future Outlook

The outlook for the global copper scrap market remains highly positive as sustainability goals, industrial expansion, renewable energy investments, and electric vehicle adoption continue reshaping the global metals industry. Growing awareness regarding resource conservation, coupled with advancements in recycling technologies and supportive government regulations, is expected to strengthen the market over the next decade. As industries increasingly prioritize environmentally responsible manufacturing and cost-efficient raw material sourcing, copper scrap will continue to play a vital role in supporting global economic growth while advancing circular economy objectives. With consistent demand across multiple end-use industries and expanding recycling infrastructure worldwide, the copper scrap market is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth through 2033.

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