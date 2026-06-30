Bird Repellent Market to Surge at 3.9% CAGR, Anticipated to Reach USD 448.3 Million by 2031

Bird Repellent industry analysis-growth

Bird Repellent Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by End user, by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bird repellent market generated $308.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $448.3 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.The economic losses incurred in various sectors like agriculture, aviation, and construction due to bird infestation &bird strikes, and rise in awareness of bird repellents in agriculture & horticulture business and aviation sectors drive the global bird repellent market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16927 Increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase bird repellent through online channel are the driving factors in the market.The economic losses incurred in various sectors like agriculture, aviation, and construction due to bird infestation or droppings and bird strikes, rise in awareness of bird repellents in agriculture & horticulture business and aviation sector, and consumers' growing preference for DIY bird scarers and repellents are expected to fuel the growth of the global bird repellent market. However, regionally specific restrictions and regulations restricting the use of a number of chemical repellents, including avitrol, methyl anthranilate, methiocarb, and others hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the growing expenditure made in research & development of new technology-equipped bird repellent products by major market players and the growing popularity of organic bird repellents present new opportunities in the market.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/32c477bc4867b620280e17d6667026e3 The largest sector for using the bird repellents are agriculture and horticulture since birds significantly harm crops and fruits through invasion and infringement. The overall quality and quantity of the crops are being impacted by the increasing bird infestation on important field crops like soybean, rice, and many others, which would increase Bird Repellent Market Demandfor the product among farmers who grow food.Rising awareness of bird repellents in the agriculture & horticulture business and aviation sector in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian nations, Asia Pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period. Because European starlings are drawn to grain and other food processing facilities and nest in gutters or other holes in buildings, which results in property damage and the spread of various infectious diseases, Europe is predicted to the major traction in the market. All these are the Bird Repellent Market Trends in the market.The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely hampered the bird repellent market growth. This is attributed to the fact that the agriculture & horticulture industry is majorly dependent on the food service sector for its revenue generation. The recent declaration regarding the shutdown of the hospitality industry, including aviation sector, and food processing industry has drastically hampered the sale of bird repellent.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16927 The global bird repellent market is categorized into type, end use and region. By type, it is classified into electric bird repellent and non-electric bird repellent. On the basis of end use, it is fragmented into agriculture and horticulture, aviation, architecture and construction, food processing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherland, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and Rest of LAMEA).Based on region, LAMEA is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.The rise in number of birds borne disease cases in the region results in the increase in use of bird repellents for disease prevention. However, North America held the largest Bird Repellent Industry share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global bird repellent market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owed to the rise in bird-related diseasecases, government initiatives undertaken for disease control, rise in health awareness among people, and affordable cost of these products in the region. In addition, manufacturers in the region focus on the development of natural repellents instead of chemical repellents, which contributes toward the market growth. The other regions studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and Europe.Leading Market Players:Avian EnterprisesBird B Gone Inc.Bird Barrier America Inc.Bird Control GroupBird GardBirdStoppers.comBird-XLeaven Enterprise Co. LTD.Primetake Ltd.Rentokil Initial Plc.𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bird-feeder-market-A16887 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/golf-club-and-sets-market-A16953

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