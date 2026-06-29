County of Maui offices to be closed Friday for observed Fourth of July holiday
County pools closed; shortened hours at Central Maui Landfill
County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Friday, July 3, 2026, for the observed Fourth of July holiday.
Closures include the following:
- All County of Maui offices
- All County of Maui pools
- Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
- Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
- Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills
Modified schedule for the following services:
- Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
No schedule changes for the following services:
- Residential trash pickup on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi
- Maui Bus
Regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Monday, July 6.
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