Broome County Health Department Reminds Residents to Protect Themselves from Tick Bites This Summer

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – As residents spend more time outdoors this summer, the Broome County Health Department's Environmental Health Division is reminding everyone to protect themselves from ticks and tick-borne diseases.

Ticks are common throughout New York State and can be found in wooded areas, tall grass, gardens, and even backyards. While not every tick carries disease, tick-borne illnesses continue to rise across the state. In 2025, Broome County reported 496 cases of tick-borne illness.

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne illness in New York, but ticks can also spread other serious diseases, including anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus disease, and alpha-gal syndrome.

Protect Yourself from Tick Bites

Wear protective clothing: long sleeves, long pants, enclosed shoes, and light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot. Tuck pants into socks and shirts into pants when possible.

Stay on clear, well-traveled trails and avoid tall grass, dense brush, and wooded areas where ticks are common.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent and follow all label directions.

Check yourself, children, pets, clothing, and gear for ticks after spending time outdoors.

Bathe or shower within two hours of coming indoors and perform a full-body tick check, paying attention to hidden areas.

Remove attached ticks promptly and properly to help reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Know When to Contact Your Healthcare Provider

If you develop a rash, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, or other flu-like symptoms after a tick bite, contact your healthcare provider immediately. While antibiotics are not routinely recommended following every tick bite, preventive treatment may be beneficial in some cases. If these circumstances apply, discuss treatment options with your doctor or licensed healthcare provider.

Tick Prevention Videos

Learn additional ways to protect yourself from tick bites:

For more information about tick-borne diseases and tick bite prevention, visit the New York State Department of Health website or contact the Broome County Health Department at 607-778-3922.

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