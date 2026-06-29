Broome County Offers Free BC Transit Rides to Cooling Stations During Extreme Heat
Libraries, Senior Centers, Pools & County Parks Available to Help Residents Beat the Heat
(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – With extreme heat expected across the region this week, Broome County is reminding residents of local cooling stations and offering free rides on Broome County Transit buses to help people stay safe and cool.
From Tuesday, June 30 through Friday, July 3, 2026, Broome County Transit will provide free rides to designated cooling locations, giving residents a safe, air-conditioned way to escape the heat.
Residents can cool off at the following locations:
Libraries
- Broome County Public Library – 185 Court Street, Binghamton
- Fenton Free Library – 1062 Chenango Street, Binghamton
- Mary L. Wilcox Memorial Library – 2630 Main Street, Whitney Point
- George F. Johnson Memorial Library – 1001 Park Street, Endicott
- Vestal Public Library – 320 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal
- Your Home Public Library – 107 Main Street, Johnson City
Senior Centers
- Broome West Senior Center – 2801 Wayne Street, Endicott
- Chenango Bridge Senior Center – 740 River Road, Binghamton
- Deposit Senior Center – 14 Monument Street, Deposit
- Eastern Broome Senior Center – 27 Golden Lane, Harpursville
- First Ward Senior Recreation Center – 226 Clinton Street, Binghamton
- Johnson City Senior Center – 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City
- Northern Broome Senior Center – 12 Strongs Place, Whitney Point
- Vestal Senior Center – 201 Main Street, Vestal
Pools & Spray Pads
- Columbus Park Spray Pad – 38 Carroll Street, Binghamton
- Fairview Pool – 54 Fairview Avenue, Binghamton
- MacArthur Pool – 1081 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton
- North Side Pool (Cheri Lindsey Park) – 1 Truesdell Street, Binghamton
- Recreation Park Pool – Beethoven Street & Seminary Avenue, Binghamton
- South Side Pool – 95 Jackson Street, Binghamton
- Highland Park Pool – 801 Hooper Road, Endwell
- West Endicott Park Pool – 525 Maple Street, Endicott
Residents are encouraged to check the hours of operation for each location before visiting, as hours may vary.
As an additional reminder, Broome County parks and beaches are open and free to the public, providing another opportunity to cool off during the hot weather. Parks are open daily from 8:00 a.m. until dusk, and beach hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Broome County Parks
- Dorchester Park – 5469 State Route 26, Whitney Point
- Greenwood Park – 153 Greenwood Road, Lisle
- Nathaniel Cole Park – 1674 Colesville Road, Harpursville
Broome County urges all residents to take precautions during periods of extreme heat by staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and checking on neighbors, friends, and loved ones who may need assistance.
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