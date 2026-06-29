Broome County Offers Free BC Transit Rides to Cooling Stations During Extreme Heat

Libraries, Senior Centers, Pools & County Parks Available to Help Residents Beat the Heat

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – With extreme heat expected across the region this week, Broome County is reminding residents of local cooling stations and offering free rides on Broome County Transit buses to help people stay safe and cool.

From Tuesday, June 30 through Friday, July 3, 2026, Broome County Transit will provide free rides to designated cooling locations, giving residents a safe, air-conditioned way to escape the heat.

Residents can cool off at the following locations:

Libraries

Broome County Public Library – 185 Court Street, Binghamton

Fenton Free Library – 1062 Chenango Street, Binghamton

Mary L. Wilcox Memorial Library – 2630 Main Street, Whitney Point

George F. Johnson Memorial Library – 1001 Park Street, Endicott

Vestal Public Library – 320 Vestal Parkway East, Vestal

Your Home Public Library – 107 Main Street, Johnson City

Senior Centers

Broome West Senior Center – 2801 Wayne Street, Endicott

Chenango Bridge Senior Center – 740 River Road, Binghamton

Deposit Senior Center – 14 Monument Street, Deposit

Eastern Broome Senior Center – 27 Golden Lane, Harpursville

First Ward Senior Recreation Center – 226 Clinton Street, Binghamton

Johnson City Senior Center – 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City

Northern Broome Senior Center – 12 Strongs Place, Whitney Point

Vestal Senior Center – 201 Main Street, Vestal

Pools & Spray Pads

Columbus Park Spray Pad – 38 Carroll Street, Binghamton

Fairview Pool – 54 Fairview Avenue, Binghamton

MacArthur Pool – 1081 Vestal Avenue, Binghamton

North Side Pool (Cheri Lindsey Park) – 1 Truesdell Street, Binghamton

Recreation Park Pool – Beethoven Street & Seminary Avenue, Binghamton

South Side Pool – 95 Jackson Street, Binghamton

Highland Park Pool – 801 Hooper Road, Endwell

West Endicott Park Pool – 525 Maple Street, Endicott

Residents are encouraged to check the hours of operation for each location before visiting, as hours may vary.

As an additional reminder, Broome County parks and beaches are open and free to the public, providing another opportunity to cool off during the hot weather. Parks are open daily from 8:00 a.m. until dusk, and beach hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Broome County Parks

Dorchester Park – 5469 State Route 26, Whitney Point

Greenwood Park – 153 Greenwood Road, Lisle

Nathaniel Cole Park – 1674 Colesville Road, Harpursville

Broome County urges all residents to take precautions during periods of extreme heat by staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and checking on neighbors, friends, and loved ones who may need assistance.