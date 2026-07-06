H2Ocean Celebrates Third Consecutive Year as Proud Sponsor of the Sinner Tattoo Expo

Eddie Kolos (CEO H2Ocean) with Brandon Albus (Organizer Sinner Tattoo Expo) JP Thorson (H2Ocean Pro Team Member) holding the Nothing Salve L to R: Sam Garcia , Hoon Kim, Tristan Kolos, Victor Portugal (Kneeling), JP Thorson, Rember Orellana, Kristina Taylor, Eddie Kolos, Diogo Nunes, Brandon Albus, Suha Albus H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products. H2Ocean Products Featured in the VIP Experience at Sinner Tattoo Exp 2026

From award winning artists to sold out products, H2Ocean marked another successful year supporting one of America's premier tattoo conventions.

When the industry's best artists choose H2Ocean Aftercare Products, it motivates us to continue delivering innovative aftercare products backed by quality, performance, science, and trust.” — Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean proudly returned as a sponsor of the Sinner Tattoo Expo for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its long standing commitment to the professional tattoo industry and the artists who continue to set new standards of excellence. Recognized as one of the premier tattoo conventions in the United States, the Sinner Tattoo Expo, June 12-14, 2026, at Dallas, Texas, once again delivered an unforgettable experience. The 2026 event showcased exceptional artist work, world class entertainment, and one of the largest gatherings of tattoo professionals and body art enthusiasts in the country. This year's show expanded significantly, growing from approximately 250 booths to more than 500 exhibitors, reflecting the continued growth and popularity of the event.Located at the center of the exhibition floor directly in front of the main stage, the H2Ocean booth welcomed thousands of artists, collectors, and attendees throughout the weekend. Sharing the booth was Santana & Co., further highlighting the collaboration between leaders in professional tattoo and scalp micropigmentation aftercare. The convention featured continuous tattoo competitions that extended well past midnight each evening. Entries across numerous categories were judged by some of the industry's most respected tattoo artists, showcasing extraordinary creativity and technical excellence. The event also awarded more than $60,000 in prize money, making it one of the most prestigious competitions in the tattoo industry.H2Ocean was especially proud to congratulate H2Ocean Pro Team artists Rember and Diogo, who earned top honors for their outstanding Color Piece tattoo during the competition. Their achievement reflects the exceptional talent represented within the H2Ocean professional artist community. Another major highlight was the coveted Best of Show award, earned through an impressive collaborative black and grey masterpiece. In addition, one of the event's $20,000 top prizes was awarded to Francisco and Serra Tattoo, artists who also trust H2Ocean products in their professional tattoo aftercare protocols.Throughout the weekend, H2Ocean experienced exceptional demand for its aftercare products. The company completely sold out of several of its most popular tattoo aftercare products , including Nothing Tattoo Glide, Ocean Foam Tattoo Aftercare, Aquatat Tattoo Ointment, Ink Renu Tattoo Brightener, and Antibacterial Tattoo Aftercare kit . The strong response from artists and consumers once again demonstrated the continued confidence placed in H2Ocean's professional aftercare products. The event production was equally impressive. From the elegant red carpet atmosphere and spectacular stage design to the massive LED display behind the main stage and dual side screens, every detail contributed to a first class experience. The convention's high quality videography and social media coverage captured the excitement throughout the weekend, while MC Hoon Kim kept the audience engaged with outstanding energy and professionalism."H2Ocean is honored to support an event that celebrates artistic excellence, innovation, and the professional tattoo community," said Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean. "Seeing so many award winning artists choose H2Ocean as their trusted aftercare partner reinforces our commitment to developing high quality aftercare products that support both artists and their clients." As H2Ocean continues its partnership with the Sinner Tattoo Expo, the company remains dedicated to advancing professional tattoo aftercare through science driven innovation and ongoing support for the artists who continue to elevate the tattoo industry worldwide.

H2Ocean at Sinner Tattoo Expo 2026

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