Media Advisory Courtney Marciano For Immediate Release 401- 318-0911

RIEMA Announces Rollout of Fiscal Year 2026 Nonprofit Security Grant Program Funding Opportunity Will Help Strengthen Security and Enhance Preparedness at Eligible Nonprofit Organizations Across Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. – The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) announced the opening of the Fiscal Year 2026 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), a federally funded initiative administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The program provides eligible nonprofit organizations with funding to strengthen physical security and enhance preparedness against acts of terrorism and other extremist threats.

The FY 2026 NSGP application period opens on July 1, 2026. RIEMA will host a virtual grant rollout meeting at 10:00 AM. to provide an overview of program requirements, eligible projects, and the application process.

Applications must be submitted to RIEMA no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

"The Nonprofit Security Grant Program is an important investment in safeguarding organizations that may face elevated security risks," said RIEMA Director Marc Pappas. "We encourage all eligible nonprofit organizations to participate in the rollout meeting and begin preparing their applications as soon as possible."

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations that can demonstrate they are at high risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack. Funding may be used for approved security enhancements, including: • Access control systems • Surveillance cameras • Security lighting • Physical barriers and fencing • Door and window hardening • Emergency communications equipment • Security planning, training, and exercises • Other allowable target-hardening and cybersecurity improvements

To be considered, applicants must submit: • FEMA Investment Justification Form • Vulnerability or Threat Assessment • Organization Mission Statement • Proof of 501(c)(3) designation (where applicable)

Incomplete application packages will not be considered.

Additional program guidance, application materials, and supporting resources are available on RIEMA's Non-Disaster Grants webpage. Eligible organizations are encouraged to review the FY 2026 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and begin assembling required documentation prior to the application deadline.

For questions regarding the FY 2026 Nonprofit Security Grant Program, contact the RIEMA Grants Division at ema.grants@ema.ri.gov.