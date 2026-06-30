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Sixth Circuit JNC sends nominations to the governor to fill to vacancies

Sixth Circuit sealThe Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has sent the following six names to the governor for his consideration in filling the Circuit Court vacancy created by the resignation and retirement of Judge Patricia Ann Muscarella.

The Sixth Circuit JNC also sent the following six names to the governor for his consideration in filling the Pasco County Court vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Knute J. Nathe.

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Sixth Circuit JNC sends nominations to the governor to fill to vacancies

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