Sixth Circuit JNC sends nominations to the governor to fill to vacancies
The Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has sent the following six names to the governor for his consideration in filling the Circuit Court vacancy created by the resignation and retirement of Judge Patricia Ann Muscarella.
The Sixth Circuit JNC also sent the following six names to the governor for his consideration in filling the Pasco County Court vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Knute J. Nathe.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.