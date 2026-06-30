Judges Silberman, Khouzam share Appellate Practice Section's 2026 Adkins Award

Judge Morris Silberman and Judge Nelly Khouzam

For the first time in the award's history, the Appellate Practice Section has selected two recipients for its James C. Adkins Award, honoring Second District Court of Appeal Judges Morris Silberman and Nelly Khouzam for decades of service to Florida's appellate courts, the appellate bar, and the legal profession.

The Adkins Award recognizes members of The Florida Bar who have made significant contributions to Florida appellate practice. Both judges have long supported the Appellate Practice Section and are widely regarded as models of collegiality, professionalism, and service to the judiciary and the appellate community, according to the section.

Silberman, who has been involved with the section since its formation in the 1990s, has served for many years as the Second District's liaison to the section, advising generations of section leaders and advocating improvements to Florida's appellate courts. Khouzam has been a frequent speaker, mentor, and ambassador for appellate practice and is recognized for fostering a welcoming and inclusive appellate bar.