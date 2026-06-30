Russomanno receives Bar's Law Faculty/Administrator Professionalism Award

Herman Russomanno and Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes

Herman Russomanno of St. Thomas University College of Law received The Florida Bar's Law Faculty/Administrator Professionalism Award at the recent Bar Convention in Orlando.

Presented by the Standing Committee on Professionalism, the award recognizes a faculty member or administrator at one of Florida's law schools who, through teaching, scholarship, and service, exemplifies the committee's mission to promote professionalism and instill the ideals of character, competence, civility, and commitment in the legal system.

Presenting the award during the Judicial Luncheon on June 18, outgoing Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes said Russomanno consistently demonstrates integrity, excellence, and respect for the rule of law.

Russomanno played a key role in the creation of St. Thomas University College of Law, helping establish the institution in 1984. He has continued to support the university through service on its Board of Trustees and the College of Law Board of Advisors.

"Russomanno has been an adjunct professor at St. Thomas University since time immemorial," Baker-Barnes said. "Although focusing mainly on trial advocacy and practice, he has integrated professional responsibility, ethics, and real-world professionalism into his teaching, drawing upon decades of practice and Bar leadership to instill these values in future lawyers."

Baker-Barnes said beyond private practice, Russomanno has devoted significant service to the Bar at the local, state, national, and international levels.

"His leadership roles, including president of The Florida Bar, president of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and president of the Roscoe Pound Civil Justice Institute, show a career dedicated to strengthening ethical standards, civility, access to justice, and public trust in the legal profession," she said. "His service on numerous ethics, professionalism, judicial independence, and pro bono committees further underscores his lifelong commitment to advancing the ideals of professionalism."