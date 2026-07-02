World-Renowned Spiritual Master Draws More Than 900 to Chicagoland Talk Broadcast to Audiences Across Three Continents

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji greeting the audience on the 28th of June during his talk Meditation: Silence that Awakens Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj delivering his talk Meditation: Silence that Awakens at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center Lisle, IL Sant Rajinder Singh Ji greeting the audience whilst exiting the hall post his talk on the 28th of June

More than 900 attendees and audiences across three continents gathered to explore meditation, inner peace, and life's deepest questions.

"Meditation is a process which silences the body and silences the mind. And in that silence, it awakens us to our real self. It awakens us to the divine treasures within".” — Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 900 people gathered Sunday at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle to hear internationally renowned Spiritual Master Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj present a talk, Meditation: The Silence That Awakens. Attendees traveled from across the Chicagoland region and throughout Illinois, representing diverse cultures, professions, and faith traditions, reflecting the universal appeal of a message that transcends boundaries while addressing life's deepest questions. The talk was simultaneously broadcast live to 90 locations across North America, South America, and Europe, extending its reach to audiences around the world.

During the talk, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj noted that despite extraordinary advances in science and technology, people continue to wrestle with timeless questions: Who am I? Why am I here? Is there more to life? While modern life offers unprecedented access to information, he explained, it has become increasingly difficult to experience the silence needed to discover life's deeper truths.

"Meditation is a process which silences the body and silences the mind. And in that silence, it awakens us to our real self. It awakens us to the divine treasures within," said Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj.

Drawing a parallel to environmental pollution, he explained that stress, fear, worry, and mental restlessness act as inner pollutants that obscure our true essence. Meditation, he said, offers a practical way to clear away these inner distractions, awaken to the divine treasures within, and discover the deeper purpose of life.

The message resonated strongly with attendees. During the complimentary vegetarian lunch and guided tours that followed, many visitors expressed appreciation for having a place where life's deeper spiritual questions could be explored in a thoughtful and practical way.

The Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center welcomes people of every faith, culture, and background to its free meditation classes, workshops, retreats, and public programs. Open year-round, the Center provides a welcoming space for anyone seeking to explore spirituality, experience meditation, or pursue a deeper understanding of life.

About Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj is a world-renowned Spiritual Master, meditation teacher, and humanitarian who has spent decades traveling across six continents presenting the ancient science of meditation as a practical path to inner transformation and direct spiritual experience. Through public talks, retreats, humanitarian initiatives, and educational programs, he continues to share a universal message of love, inner transformation, and direct spiritual experience with audiences across cultures, faiths, and generations.

About Science of Spirituality

Science of Spirituality is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through meditation, spiritual development, and selfless service. All meditation classes, public talks, retreats, and spiritual programs are offered free of charge and are open to people of all backgrounds.

For more information about upcoming programs and free meditation classes, visit www.sos.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jonathan Kruger

630-842-9229

jonathankruger@sos.org

Additional Information

About Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj: https://www.sos.org/sant-rajinder-singh/

About Science of Spirituality: https://www.sos.org/about-us/

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Bio

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