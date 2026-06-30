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GVT announces new "by-request" transit stops and other system changes, effective July 6, 2026

Grand Valley Transit (GVT) is announcing upcoming service adjustments designed to streamline routes and improve efficiency. These adjustments include the transition of several regular service stops to "by-request,” ensuring continued coverage while reducing unnecessary trip times. 

A “by-request” stop will not be served unless requested by passengers. 

To request a pick-up, passengers must call 970-256-7433 ahead of time to request a bus to their location.  To request a drop-off, passengers simply need to inform the bus driver of their destination immediately upon boarding the bus. 

 

Starting July 6, the following bus stops will transition to "by-request" stops 

Route 1: 

  • Grand Junction Regional Airport

Route 8 (all stops south of I-70): 

  • Highway 340 south of Jurassic Avenue (Dinosaur Museum)   
  • Kokopelli Boulevard east of Highway 340   
  • Kokopelli Boulevard north of Jurassic Avenue 

 

Conversely, the Route 1: Social Security Office stop will no longer require a request and will transition to regular service.

 

Additional fixed-route system adjustments include the following

Route 2:

  • Stop Eliminated—Hermosa Avenue west of 27 ½ Road (The Commons)
  • Stop Eliminated—15th Street south of Hermosa Avenue (Larchwood)
  • Stop Added—Patterson Road west of 27 ¼ Road (Larchwood) 
  • Timing Point Adjustment—The previous timing point at Patterson Road east of 27 ½ Road (:25) will move to Patterson Road east of Grand Cascade Way (:25)

Route 3 (already in effect due to Orchard Avenue detour): 

  • Stop Eliminated—Walnut Avenue west of 19th Street (Walnut Park Apartments)
  • Stop Added—Orchard Avenue west of 18th Street 

 

For more information visit the GVT website.

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GVT announces new "by-request" transit stops and other system changes, effective July 6, 2026

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