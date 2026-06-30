Governor Newsom signs legislation 6.29.26

News Releases video message highlighting historic record of fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and transformative investments What you need to know: Governor Gavin Newsom today signed California's 2026–27 state budget, delivering a balanced budget with no deficit...

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