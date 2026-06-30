Builders Movement Launches the Builders BBQ Challenge to Help Americans Find Common Ground and Build Community

Builders BBQ

Celebrating America’s 250th, "Bite to Unite" Kicks Off with Iconic Chefs and Movement Partners José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, Pati Jinich and Ryan Mitchell

America's 250th anniversary is a reminder that, in this country, power lies with the people - but only if we get out of our silos and talk with our neighbors.” — Builders Founder Daniel Lubetzky

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Builders Movement, a cross-partisan civic movement that empowers Americans to rise above ‘us vs. them' thinking and solve problems together, is launching the Builders BBQ Challenge, a nationwide, community-led effort timed to America’s 250th anniversary. The campaign is built on a simple belief: a shared meal presents a unique opportunity to bridge divides. Founded by 350+ foremost leaders and KIND Snacks Founder and Shark Tank star Daniel Lubetzky, the Builders mission is rooted in the spirit that built America - that there’s more that unites us than divides us. Builders invites people from coast to coast, including its community of 5 million citizens, to make this summer a season of connection and conversation, one BBQ at a time.

BBQ hosts are encouraged to host a gathering with their friends, family, or neighbors - including someone who may see the world differently from them politically, ideologically, generationally, or culturally. Inspiring conversation and connection, guests are asked to share their #BiteToUnite moment of building bridges on social media to inspire others to do the same. Builders will supply each host with a complimentary Builders Starter Kit stocked with exclusive recipes, snacks, and thoughtful activities designed to help attendees develop a Builders Mindset. The goal is simple: connect over good food, build a bridge, and share the story using #BiteToUnite.

With the Fourth of July just days away, Builders Founder Daniel Lubetzky believes there's no better moment to get back to what America is actually built on, saying “America's 250th anniversary is a reminder that, in this country, power lies with the people - but only if we get out of our silos and talk with our neighbors. Working with people who see the world differently is a skill that built this nation, and it's up to us to keep that skill strong.”

Legendary pitmaster Ryan Mitchell also reflected on the importance of coming together at this moment, adding “For my family, barbecue was never about who makes the best plate. It started with cooking for the neighborhood, and that is still what it is really about. The hours and intention you spend around the fire make room for the conversations we do not slow down for anymore. That is what we have stood for over the past 25 years, and it is exactly what Builders BBQ brings back. Bring someone different to the same table, and you start to see how much you share.”

How to Host a Builders BBQ

Anyone can register at buildersbbq.org to claim a free Builders Starter Kit, send invitations, and access exclusive content to make their gathering great. The Kit features exclusive recipes from celebrated chefs and Builders Movement Partners including Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, author and PBS TV host Chef Pati Jinich, and James Beard Foundation Nominee Ryan Mitchell.

Jinich, who is a Founding Partner of the Builders Movement says, "I have spent my career crossing borders, literally and figuratively, and what I have learned is that food is always the first bridge. Before people can agree on anything hard, they have to see each other as human beings first. A meal does that faster than anything else I know. The Builders BBQ Challenge understands something true: that the solutions to our biggest problems are already inside us. We just need to sit down together long enough to find them."

Hosts will receive specialty items from Banza, Blox Snacks, GoodPop, KIND Snacks, Mavericks Snacks, Neuro Gum, SOMOS Foods, True Made Foods (co-founded by Ryan Mitchell), Wandering Bear Coffee and more. Builders Starter Kits provide fun icebreaker games such as custom Builders Jenga paired with conversation prompts to help attendees constructively explore their commonalities and differences.

Following each BBQ, Builders invites hosts and guests to share a photo or video on social media using #BiteToUnite to inspire others to participate. Those who want to get involved without hosting can bring the spirit of the campaign to their own summer gatherings and share their experience with Builders. Each post will add to a nationwide map of Americans choosing connection over division.

Builders is also joining forces with celebrated chefs across the country to get in on the #BitetoUnite challenge, beginning with BBQ great Ryan Mitchell and Award-winning celebrity chef and restaurateur Chef Tim Love. Whether discussing Texas vs. North Carolina BBQ, different farming practices, the state of American political differences, or rival sports teams, the conversations amongst these chefs are meant to take the heat out of the kitchen and serve up inspiration to those curious about getting involved.

The campaign will be supported by thoughtful content that will roll out throughout the summer: Bite To Unite: The Discussion. The unscripted video series brings together four Americans with distinctly different perspectives for a backyard BBQ conversation about the future of the country. Moderated by Builder Movement Partner Steven Olikara, founding CEO of Bridge Entertainment Labs and founder of Future Caucus, the series features a conservative, a progressive, an independent, and a first-time voter engaging on topics such as the American Dream and cultural tensions around identity and patriotism. Rather than seeking consensus, Bite To Unite: The Discussion models what respectful dialogue across differences looks like.

For more information or to register for a BBQ, visit buildersbbq.org. To learn more about the Builders Movement, visit buildersmovement.org.

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